Namor the Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores #1 Preview: Global Warming Win

In this preview of Namor the Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores #1, Namor proves the ultimate winner in a future destroyed by global warming. Check out the preview below.

Namor the Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores #1

by Christopher Cantwell & Pasqual Ferry, cover by Pasqual Ferry

A century into the future, not much land remains on Earth. A combination of a worsening climate and a devastating war with the Kree has left the surface of the planet mostly inhospitable, with an ever-dwindling population of air-breathers and a profound lack of super heroes to protect them. Enter NAMOR, who these many years on is no longer King of Atlantis…but ruler of the entire world.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 200 per carton

On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620364200111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620364200121 – NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER: CONQUERED SHORES 1 CLARKE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620364200131 – NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER: CONQUERED SHORES 1 NETEASE GAMES VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620364200141 – NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER: CONQUERED SHORES 1 KIRBY HIDDEN GEM VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620364200151 – NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER: CONQUERED SHORES 1 LARRAZ VARIANT – $4.99 US

