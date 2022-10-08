Namor the Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores #1 Preview: Global Warming Win

In this preview of Namor the Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores #1, Namor proves the ultimate winner in a future destroyed by global warming. Check out the preview below.
Namor the Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores #1
by Christopher Cantwell & Pasqual Ferry, cover by Pasqual Ferry
A century into the future, not much land remains on Earth. A combination of a worsening climate and a devastating war with the Kree has left the surface of the planet mostly inhospitable, with an ever-dwindling population of air-breathers and a profound lack of super heroes to protect them. Enter NAMOR, who these many years on is no longer King of Atlantis…but ruler of the entire world.
