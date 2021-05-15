Naomi Returns to Her Home Planet in Justice League #61 [Preview]

Two stories in Justice League #61 means double the preview pages this week. Double the preview pages means this article met its word count before we even had to type anything. This article meeting its word count means you don't have to read a single one of our snide quips or sarcastic remarks. Aren't you lucky? Check out the preview below.
JUSTICE LEAGUE #61
DC Comics
0321DC070
0321DC071 – JUSTICE LEAGUE #61 CVR B KAEL NGU CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99
(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) David Marquez, Xermanico (CA) David Marquez
The new Justice League is trapped on a world devastated by a super-powered war, and Brutus hungers for a new home of his own—our Earth! With their powers gone haywire, the League must fight their way out of a post apocalyptic Thunderdome of depravity and desperation. On the run with Batman, Naomi learns more dark secrets of her birth world's broken legacy, while Hawkgirl and Black Canary battle through the henchmen trenches. But where are Superman and Black Adam, and what kind of trouble is Aquaman in? (Hint: it's bad.) And in the Justice League Dark story, Ragman joins the hunt! Zatanna, Constantine, Etrigan, and Detective Chimp hit the books—literally—in a possessed library, as Merlin's plan takes shape before them…and spells doom for the universe.
In Shops: 2021-05-18
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for 0321DC070 JUSTICE LEAGUE #61 CVR A DAVID MARQUEZ, by (W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) David Marquez, Xermanico (CA) David Marquez, in stores Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0321DC071 JUSTICE LEAGUE #61 CVR B KAEL NGU CARD STOCK VAR, by (W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) David Marquez, Xermanico (CA) Kael Ngu, in stores Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0321DC070 JUSTICE LEAGUE #61, by (W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) David Marquez, Xermanico (CA) David Marquez, in stores Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0321DC070 JUSTICE LEAGUE #61, by (W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) David Marquez, Xermanico (CA) David Marquez, in stores Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0321DC070 JUSTICE LEAGUE #61, by (W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) David Marquez, Xermanico (CA) David Marquez, in stores Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0321DC070 JUSTICE LEAGUE #61, by (W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) David Marquez, Xermanico (CA) David Marquez, in stores Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0321DC070 JUSTICE LEAGUE #61, by (W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) David Marquez, Xermanico (CA) David Marquez, in stores Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0321DC070 JUSTICE LEAGUE #61, by (W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) David Marquez, Xermanico (CA) David Marquez, in stores Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0321DC070 JUSTICE LEAGUE #61, by (W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) David Marquez, Xermanico (CA) David Marquez, in stores Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.