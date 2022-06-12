Naomi Season 2 #4 Preview: Superhero Healthcare

Naomi must rush Dee to a local medical facility in this preview of Naomi Season 2 #4, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. But here's the real question: does she still have to pay the exorbitant American healthcare fee for that ambulance when she's the one who flew it to the hospital? Check out the preview below.

NAOMI SEASON 2 #4

DC Comics

0422DC131

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker (A/CA) Jamal Campbell

TV's newest sensation, Naomi, finds herself at the center of the biggest drama of her entire life! The mystery of Dee is revealed, and with it comes terrible news that will change Naomi's life forever. Meanwhile, the town itself has turned on Naomi. They've had enough of the superhero chaos she has brought to this usually quiet part of the world. All this, and a cliffhanger last page nobody will be ready for! From the original Naomi creators comes another blockbuster chapter in the life of Naomi McDuffie!

In Shops: 6/14/2022

SRP: $3.99

