National Taco Bell Commercial Features Live-Action Version Of Saga

We knew the return of Saga would herald some pretty aggressive marketing on the part of Image Comics—but we had no idea that it would include a double steak grilled cheese burrito. The latest Taco Bell commercial to hit viewers showcases the Marko character from the beloved series Saga by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples. Fans picked up on this and posted their glee to both Reddit and Twitter at spotting the character's cameo as a hungry cosplayer.

The commercial has been running regularly, and aired right after Monday Night Football and during peak viewing periods—so this is proving some very good national exposure for the series and a unique way to energize fans.

More than that though, we're hearing that the much buzzed-about Midnight Release opportunity for retailers will get some swag items as part of the opt-in. Retailers can take their pick from the usual fair like bookmarks and posters, but it sounds like they'll also have some vinyl stickers, pins, and even temporary tattoos on tap. Now, we're told that the contents of Saga #55 is being held very close to the vest—but a little bird has told me that perhaps eager fans may want to keep an eye out for the January 2022 issue of Entertainment Weekly hitting stands in December for a tiny taste of what's to come…

Just no one tell these cosplayers what happened at the end of the first half of Saga, right?

SAGA #55 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV210030

(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A/CA) Fiona Staples

NEW STORY ARC At long last, Hazel and her star-crossed family are finally back and here to kick off a NEW STORY ARC! So, where the hell have they been? As thanks for fans' endless patience, the SAGA team is proud to return with a double-length issue-44 pages of story for the regular $2.99 price point-without variant covers or gimmicky renumbering. Just more pulse-pounding adventure, heart-wrenching character drama, and gloriously graphic sex and violence, as SAGA begins the second half the series and the most epic chapter yet! The SAGA series has sold over 6.8 million copies to date across all formats, has been translated into 20 languages, and has garnered multiple Eisner and Harvey Awards, plus a Hugo Award, British Fantasy Award, Goodreads Choice Award, Shuster Award, Inkwell Award, Ringo Award, and more. It has been featured in such mainstream media outlets as TIME, Entertainment Weekly, The Atlantic, NPR, and beyond, and has become a pop culture phenomenon.In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: $2.99 SAGA #56 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC210327

(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A/CA) Fiona Staples

Everyone mourns in their own way. The most emotional epic in comics continues, still for only $2.99!In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: $2.99