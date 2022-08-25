Nature's Labyrinth in Mad Cave Studios' November 2022 Solicitations

Zac Thompson and Bayleigh Underwood's Nature's Labyrinth launches in Mad Cave Studios' November 2022 solicits and solicitations, a peaceful-looking island that has been built to murder you. And joined by A Legacy Of Violence, Battlecats, Tiger's Tongue, and now all those Papercutz books too! Smurftastic!

NATURES LABYRINTH #1 (OF 6) (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

SEP221804

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Bayleigh Underwood (CA) Filya Bratukhin

In the middle of the ocean lies a remote island complex lined with traps and an ever-changing landscape. Created by a mysterious man known only as "Ahab," the island was designed to test the wills of the world's most notorious criminals. In a battle royale style game, eight violent felons will fight for survival and to the death over the course of three days of relentless action. The winner receives a wealth or riches and complete anonymity, but at the cost of keeping their silence about the island's existence. What Ahab doesn't know is that someone is on to him. Someone has infiltrated his island with the intention of revealing the truth about this twisted game.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LEGACY OF VIOLENCE #2 (OF 12) (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

SEP221801

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

As Nick continues to search for clarity on the meaning of Unit 731, the doctors do their best to forget the shock from the night before by letting loose at a local bar. Meanwhile, there is an even more gruesome surprise waiting for them courtesy of the mysterious masked serial killer terrorizing the small town of Disante.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MAD CAVE STUDIOS LEGACY BATTLECATS #3 CVR A CAMELO

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

SEP221802

SEP221803 – MAD CAVE STUDIOS LEGACY BATTLECATS #3 CVR B LONERGAN – 2.99

(W) Mark London (A / CA) Michael Camelo

MCS LEGACY: Battlecats continues as the Battlecats arrive at the Dire Beast's lair, but the beast is not interested in visitors… Meanwhile, Valadar gathers his forces to make a move on King Eramad III.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 2.99

TIGERS TONGUE #5 CVR A IGBOKWE

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

SEP221805

SEP221806 – TIGERS TONGUE #5 CVR B IGBOKWE – 3.99

(W) Olivia Stephens (A) Diansakhu Banton-Perry (CA) Odera Igbokwe

The Trials have finished, and a new monarch reigns over The Claw, ushering in a new era that both The Tiger's People and The River's People find uneasy. As tensions rise, Kelindi and Aridani barrel towards the ancient prophecy's shocking conclusion, one that will change The Claw forever.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CASAGRANDES 3IN1 GN VOL 01

PAPERCUTZ

SEP221872

(W) Loud House Creative Team (A) Loud House Creative Team

When Lincoln Loud's close friend Ronnie Anne and her brother Bobby Santiago moved away from Royal Oaks to the Big City, they had no idea that they were about to start an exciting new chapter in their lives, while living in an apartment above their abuelo's Mercado. Now, The Casagrandes are starring in their own popular animated series on Nickelodeon! Collecting comic stories from the first three Casagrandes graphic novels We're All Familia, Everything for Family, and Brand Stinkin New, this is a must have for fans of The Casagrandes.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 14.99

GERONIMO STILTON REPORTER 3IN1 GN VOL 01

PAPERCUTZ

SEP221873

(W) Geronimo Stilton

Geronimo Stilton would be more than happy to spend his days behind his desk working, reading, or playing a relaxing game of chess with his family. But, adventure always seems to come knocking on his door and Stilton is launched paw-first into capers in the underbelly of New Mouse City or in exotic locals around the world. Never one to miss out on an opportunity for a scoop for his newspaper, The Rodents' Gazette, Geronimo Stilton is the mouse for the job! Collects three Geronimo Stilton adventures: Operation Shufongfong, It's My Scoop, and Stop Acting Around.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 14.99

LOUD HOUSE SC VOL 17 SIBLING RIVALRY

PAPERCUTZ

SEP221886

(W) Loud House Creative Team (A) Loud House Creative Team

Behold the long-awaited answers to some of the biggest questions surrounding the Loud family! Lola's favorite color is… Pink?! Leni's favorite color is… Zebra?! Lincoln's top two favorite comic characters are Muscle Fish and Ace Savvy?! All these groundbreaking revelations and side-splitting laughs and more served up by Lincoln Loud and his ten sisters, Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lisa, Lola, Lana, and Lila and all their friends in the latest installment of the comics anthology based on the hit Nickelodeon animated series.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 7.99

LOUD HOUSE HC VOL 17 SIBLING RIVALRY

SRP: 12.99

SISTERS GN VOL 08 MY NEW BIG SISTER

PAPERCUTZ

SEP221901

(W) Christophe Cazenove (A) Christophe Cazenove

Younger sister Maureen has found the perfect replacement for when her sister Wendy is off hanging with her friends or having yucky smoochie time with her boyfriend Mason… another stuffed animal, of course. But as Maureen isn't always too careful with her things, or her sister's things, will this stuffed sister plan become spoiled before it even begins? Plus: more sibling rivalry, more pranks, more bonding time with the sisters who depending on the time of day may love each other or want to kill each other!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 9.99

SISTERS HC VOL 08 MY NEW BIG SISTER

SRP: 14.99

SMURF TALES GN VOL 06 SMURF AND ORDER & OTHER TALES

PAPERCUTZ

SEP221905

(W) Peyo (A) Peyo

Join Papa Smurf, Smurfette, and rest of the lovable blue smurfs for classic, three-apple tall adventures, translated into English for the first time. Life in the Smurfs Village is not unlike what seems to be going on in the real world lately. There's trouble breaking out all over the village! Papa Smurf is tired of always being the sole peacekeeper. He decides to create a Smurf Code and install some smurfs to regulate this "Smurf and Order," but, will this power go to their heads? Also featuring the Smurfs' friends Johan and Peewit in an adventure of their own. Plus: More Smurfs Gags to keep the laughs coming!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 14.99

SMURF TALES HC VOL 06 SMURF AND ORDER & OTHER TALES

SRP: 19.99