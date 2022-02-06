Neal Adams Combines New York Trip/Dinner, NFT, CGC & Hash Rush Comics

Auction house Comic Connect is going to combine dinner with Neal Adams, a new Neal Adams comic book Hash Rush based on an online game and the inevitable NFTs. "It's a first-of-its-kind," says Vincent Zurzolo, COO of ComicConnect.com. "We've combined classic comics—including a one-of-a-kind—with their high-tech equivalent, NFTs, then added a once-in-a-lifetime experience with an industry legend. All in a single lot, organized around one of the fastest-growing forms of entertainment—video games built on blockchain technology. This particular game, Hash Rush, has such larger-than-life appeal, it inspired no less than Neal Adams to create some very unique comic books about it." And that includes flying to New York to have dinner with Neal Adams, famed for his work on Green Lantern, Green Arrow, Superman, Deadman, Batman and X-Men.

Hash Rush is a sci-fi/fantasy game set in the Hermeian galaxy, where players build and fight their way to victory. Created by Vorto Gaming AB—a leading Swedish blockchain gaming company, its play-to-earn model allows players to earn financial rewards. The Comic Connect auction will run from the 11th of February until the 20th and will include a complete first edition collection of Adams' Hash Rush comics, which include:

The one-of-a-kind Legend issue – this truly unique item features a cover printed on golden aluminium and signed by Neal Adams. Awarded a 9.8 grading by CGC, it's a nearly-perfect collectible—and with no other issues in circulation, is the rarest of rarities.

The Crystal issue – Defined by its luminous chromium cover, Adams created this book while celebrating his 80th birthday. In his honor, only 80 first-edition issues have been printed.

The Hash Rush issue – Part of a limited print run of 2,000 comics, it was created to mark the release of the game's latest edition in February. Adams collaborated with his long-time associate, Swedish comic artist Mikael Bergkvist, on the cover.

Each comic book comes with its corresponding NFT—a digital version that lives on the blockchain and is accessible to the winning bidder through an online reader. And the winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Manhattan to dine with Neal Adams. Vincent Zurzolo says "Comic book values have been skyrocketing for several years. Combining them with hot, high-tech collectibles like NFTs and unique life experiences may take our industry in a new direction." Chuck Rozanski/Betty Pages, President of Mile High Comics speculates that it "may well enter the rarified world of six figures." For that, you had better get dessert as well. And the cheeseboard.