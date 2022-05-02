Neil Gaiman & Michael Reaves' InterWorld, a Middle Grade Graphic Novel

InterWorld was a fantasy and science fiction novel by bestselling authors Neil Gaiman and Michael Reaves published in 2007, about one Joey Harker who, together with a group of other Joeys from different Earths in other parallel universes, try to stop the two forces of magic and science from taking over all of the Earths in different universes. As you do.

InterWorld began in 1996 when Reaves was developing an animated series for DreamWorks and collaborated with Gaiman on the story, though they couldn't sell it to studios, including DreamWorks, which was not interested. Over ten years later, it was published as a novel instead. At which point, naturally, DreamWorks Animation optioned it. And in 2016, those plans were revived by Universal.

Well, here Interworld comes another form. Scott Bryan Wilson and Madeline Corrette-Bennett are going to adapt the prose novel InterWorld as a middle-grade graphic novel, to be published by Rosemary Brosnan at Quill Tree Books in the winter of 2025.

Scott Bryan Wilson is known for writing Trve Kvlt, Pennyworth, Batman: Gotham Nights, Altered Carbon and more. Madeline Corrette-Bennett is a senior illustration major currently studying at the Maryland Institute College of Art, with comics published by Webtoon.

Agents Merrilee Heifetz at Writers House represented Gaiman and Reaves, Wilson represented himself, and Natascha Morris at the Tobias Literary Agency represented Corrette-Bennett.

When Newbery Medal winner Neil Gaiman and Emmy Award winner Michael Reaves teamed up, they created the bestselling YA novel InterWorld. InterWorld tells the story of Joey Harker, a very average kid who discovers that his world is only one of a trillion alternate earths. Some of these earths are ruled by magic. Some are ruled by science. All are at war. Joey teams up with alternate versions of himself from an array of these worlds. Together, the army of Joeys must battle evil magicians Lord Dogknife and Lady Indigo to keep the balance of power between all the earths stable. Teens—and tweens and adults—who obsessively read the His Dark Materials and Harry Potter series will be riveted by InterWorld and its sequel, The Silver Dream.