Nemesis: Rogues Gallery, Sequel To Big Game, Out In July

Mark Millar, Valerio Giangiordano and Lee Loughridge's Nemesis: Rogues Gallery, Sequel To Big Game, Out In July From Dark Horse Now

Article Summary Mark Millar launches 'Nemesis: Rogues Gallery' sequel with Dark Horse Comics in July.

'Big Game' continuation, 'Nemesis: Rogues Gallery' packs vengeful action in a 5-issue series.

Art by Valerio Giangiordano and Lee Loughridge, with a variant cover by Jae Lee and June Chung.

Mark Millar hints at Nemesis's fierce return and a long-term partnership with Dark Horse.

Nemesis has had almost as many publishers as Britain has had Prime Ministers of late, Marvel, Image and now Dark Horse. Now that Millarworld has left Image Comics for Dark Horse Comics, they have lined up the first of five new books with Nemesis: Rogues' Gallery. Which despite the naming tradition, is not a collection of covers from Nemesis. At least I hope not. Writer Mark Millar and artists Valerio Giangiordano and Lee Loughridge continue the stopry from Big Game as "Nemesis claws himself back from the brink". Nemesis: Rogue Gallery #1 comes with a variant cover from Jae Lee and June Chung.

"I've read Dark Horse Comics since I was a teenager and am both excited and a little bit proud to be launching this massive wave of books with the guys," said Millar. "Kicking it all off with Nemesis just feels right as it's been the most asked about character since our Big game crossover concluded at Christmas. This franchise was co-created with artist Steve McNiven and both he and Jorge Jimenez (Nemesis Reloaded) set a pretty damn high bar, but Valerio clears it with a double flip. The art on this book is INSANE and I think a superstar is born. I can't wait for you all to see it and look forward to a long fruitful relationship with the company. Check our socials for lots of little previews in the weeks ahead."

"Immediately following the brutal events of Millar's smash hit Big Game, Nemesis is all but dead; broken and destroyed. All that remains is the consuming focus, hell-bent on vengeance against every single person who wronged him. The bloody retribution begins here as he marshals together a plan for the ages. The sequel to Big Game, Nemesis: Rogues' Gallery #1 (of 5) conscripts your local comic shop into this revenge plot on July 24, 2024"

