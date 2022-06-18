New A.X.E.: Judgment Day Teaser Features Clenched Uranos

With the A.X.E: Judgment Day super-mega-crossover event fast approaching, everyone is scrambling to take a peek at Uranos. And fans will get just that with a new teaser released by the House of Ideas showing Uranos totally clenched and ready to pass… judgment.

Intense. Maybe Uranos should loosen up a bit? That would probably make passing "judgment" easier. Just saying.

Okay, okay, you get it. Anyway, here's some more info from the press release.

The Marvel Universe braces itself for JUDGMENT DAY! Written by mastermind talent Kieron Gillen and featuring the grand-scale artwork of Valerio Schiti and color artist Marte Gracia, A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY is an upcoming Marvel Comics event that kicks off when the Eternals start a vicious war with their new immortal rivals: the X-Men! The Eternals' plan for mutant annihilation will include unleashing the most brutal members of their species, starting with Uranos the Undying. Imprisoned for millions of years, the grand-uncle of Thanos will be instrumental in the conflict, leading the attack against the new mutant planet of Arakko. And Uranos won't be the only new Eternals threat that the X-Men will have to face. Check out our interview with Schiti for the reveal of THE HEX, mega-powerful Eternals that have awakened from a millennia-long slumber to stomp out mutantkind… "The Eternals are the aggressors here," Gillen explained to Popverse in a recent interview. "This is the Eternals about to go to war. You get to see the prime Eternals building their armories, working out how they're going to kill people, various plans and kidnappings, and the good Eternals perhaps being a bit more lost." "It's preparation for war. That's what it is. I think that's the best way of describing it, as well as being also a really good restatement of what's going on in the Eternals. Because if you haven't read issues one to 12, this is like, 'OK, I don't know anything about Eternals. I don't know, why would [they] be going to war? Who are they even?' It's that as well. This is the preparation of the war happening and everything you need to know going in."

A.X.E.: Judgment Day #1 will be in stores on July 20th.

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1 (OF 6)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Letters by VC's CLAYTON COWLES

Cover by MARK BROOKS & SABINE RICH

On Sale 7/20