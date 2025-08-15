Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: new avengers, thunderbolts

New Avengers/Thunderbolts Have A Traitor Amongst Them… (Spoilers)

New Avengers/Thunderbolts Have A Traitor Amongst Them... (Spoilers)

Article Summary New Avengers #6 launches November 2025, continuing Sam Humphries and Ton Lima's blockbuster new run.

The team faces turmoil as a shocking betrayal reveals one member secretly created the deadly Killuminati.

Winter Soldier, Black Widow, Namor, Clea, Carnage, and Wolverine must root out a traitor among their ranks.

High tension and sizzling art promise a dramatic second arc with paranoia threatening the New Avengers.

In Marvel Comics' November 2025 solicits, New Avengers #6 – formerly Thunderbolts* – kicks off the second arc of Sam Humphries and Ton Lima's new run as The Winter Soldier, Black Widow, Namor, Clea, Carnage and Wolverine discover they have a traitor in the midst. Plays your bets, ladies and gentlemen, place your bets… as I add this to the Marvel Comics November 2025 Frankensteined list…

NEW AVENGERS #6

Written by SAM HUMPHRIES

Art by TON LIMA

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA

On Sale 11/12

WHO IS THE TRAITOR? A catastrophic piece of intel reveals that the mastermind behind the creation of the Killuminati is a member of the New Avengers! As the team musters to stop Iron Apex from creating more Illuminati doubles, paranoia threatens to tear them apart. Can this unstable team hope to survive a traitor in their midst?

"I've fallen in love with these characters and this team so much, and I thought, hey, let's mercilessly tear them apart from the inside!" Humphries said about the second arc. "The New Avengers and the Killuminati are on a collision course, but secrets are plaguing both teams. There's only one person with the big picture. Which side are they on?… Couldn't be more thrilled to be collaborating with Ton Lima on this arc. His artwork is absolutely sizzling right off the page."

"Originally announced as NEW THUNDERBOLTS*, NEW AVENGERS by writer Sam Humphries and artist Ton Lima is one of the hottest comic book launches of the summer, bringing together a revolutionary lineup of the Avengers in the same spirit as Brian Michael Bendis and David Finch's decade-defining New Avengers run. The team's initial adventure was as unpredictable as they are–hunting down the KILLUMINATI, twisted clones of the original Illuminati. In the aftermath of their first outing, this volatile group forge a mighty alliance, but tensions are higher than ever—especially after they learn one among them is the individual responsible for the Killuminati's creation! The explosive second arc kicks off in NEW AVENGERS #6 this November. See their newfound trust shattered in Stephen Segovia's main cover and gather your first clues in Paco Medina's variant cover.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!