New Biography, Bryan Talbot: The Father of the British Graphic Novel

Bryan Talbot: The Father of the British Graphic Novel is a new biography of Bryan Talbot by J.D. Harlock, with a cover by Talbot and introductions by Neil Gaiman and Ed Brubaker, and about to be crowdfunded on Zoop.

This week also saw the release of Bryan Talbot's The Legend Of Luther Arkwright and the launch of the accompanying exhibition at the London Cartoon Museum.

Experience the sweeping biography of the one and only Bryan Talbot, the writer and illustrator behind some of the most acclaimed comics in British and American history. From his work at DC on Batman and The Sandman to his work at 2000 AD on Judge Dredd and Nemesis the Warlock to his creator-owned comics like The Tale of One Bad Rat, Alice in Sunderland, Grandville, and the legendary The Adventures of Luther Arkwright, the first British graphic novel, you'll discover never before revealed information about his life and work in this beautiful new hardcover designed by Alan Fisher with an exclusive cover illustration by Bryan himself and intros by industry titans Neil Gaiman and Ed Brubaker. Painstakingly compiled over 2 years, this exquisite and lavishly-illustrated book is a must-have, not only for fans of Talbot's legendary oeuvre, but for anyone with an interest in the history of comics and the craft that goes into creating them!

"I can think of only a handful of cartoonists in the history of the medium who are as dedicated, and versatile, and experimental, as Bryan Talbot." – Ed Brubaker, writer of Criminal, Fatale, Reckless, The Winter Soldier etc

"This book vividly shows how Bryan took Nemesis forward and brought back the ABC Warriors. Both were huge achievements, especially the ABC Warriors because – previously – they were destined for oblivion." – Pat Mills, Writer, Nemesis the Warlock, Slaine, Marshal Law etc

"Bryan Talbot is an astonishingly original writer and artist. Rarely, if ever, repeating himself, his prolific imagination has brought us works like The Adventures of Luther Arkwright, The Tale of One Bad Rat, and in conjunction with his partner Mary M. Talbot, Dotter of Her Father's Eyes. Thanks to this comprehensive volume, we can see his development and explore the places, the art, the films and the comic books that inspired this ground-breaking career!" – Jeff Smith, cartoonist and creator of the BONE and TUKI graphic novels

"Bryan Talbot is the David Bowie of comics." – Dez Skinn, Editor, Marvel UK, Warrior, Comics International