Cartoon Museum's Launch of Bryan Talbot's Legend Of Luther Arkwright

Last night saw the launch of Bryan Talbot's new graphic novel, The Legend Of Luther Arkwright at London's Cartoon Museum on Wells Street, which accompanies the new exhibition of the life of Luther at the Cartoon Museum, and ahead of tomorrow's signing at Gosh Comics.

Musician and record label owner, Kavus Torabi, one of the founding members of The Monsoon Bassoon, member of Cardiacs, Gong, Knifeworld. Guapo, The Holy Family and The Utopia Strong was on hand to talk about Bryan Talbot, Luther Arkwright and Bryan's influence on him as a creative being.

While Bryan Talbot followed with his own take on Kavus Torabi's tales and their strange coincidental crossing over with the snooker player Steve Davis.

The evening saw all manner of folk come out, including Forbidden Planet/Titan Books' Nick and Vivian Landau, reunited with Mal Burns, who Nick Landaus worked with in comcis retail and distribution even before Mike Lake. They had not seen each other in thirty years. It was that kind of evening;

And here's a little gallery of what went down last night.

The Legend of Luther Arkwright: With an Introduction by Adrian Tchaikovsky

A new book in Bryan Talbot's award-winning science fiction graphic novels series, starring the legendary character Luther Arkwright The Adventures of Luther Arkwright, first serialised in 1978, is considered by many to be the first British graphic novel. Praised by many writers and artists, including Alan Moore, Neil Gaiman, Jean Giroud (Moebius) and Michael Moorcock, the ground-breaking, experimental adult SF story was a seminal work, inspiring and influencing many comic creators. Its sequel, Heart Of Empire, was published in 2001. Both books have been continually in print since they were first published. Set fifty years later, The Legend of Luther Arkwright is another stand-alone story. While still maintaining total continuity with the Arkwright mythos, it is a different kind of adult adventure. Pursued across multiple historically divergent parallel worlds, both utopian and dystopian, and facing a far superior adversary, Arkwright battles to save humanity from mass destruction; his only edge is his experience and force of will. The Legend of Luther Arkwright, beautifully drawn by master storyteller and Eisner Award-winning comics creator Bryan Talbot, is a milestone in British comics history