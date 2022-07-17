New Fantastic Four #2 Preview: The Secrets of Ghost Rider

Asmodeus calls Ghost Rider's bluff in this preview of New Fantastic Four #2… beyond the leather jacket, chains, and flaming skull head, he's actually a bit of a softy! Check out the preview below.

New Fantastic Four #2

by Peter David & Alan Robinson, cover by Nick Bradshaw

Wolverine, the Hulk, Ghost Rider and Spider-Man have reunited to investigate a surge of violence in Las Vegas. With demonic masterminds pulling the strings, they're going to need some extra help… Enter the Human Torch! But by the end of this issue, one member of the team will turn traitor! This brand-new tale set in a classic era of Marvel history hurdles forward – with even more battles, secrets revealed and surprise guest stars!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Jul 20, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620171600211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620171600221 – NEW FANTASTIC FOUR 2 ROCHE VARIANT – $3.99 US

