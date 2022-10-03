New Fantastic Four #5 Preview: What Happens in Vegas…

The Fantastic Four must make sure what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas in this preview of New Fantastic Four #5. Check out the preview below.

New Fantastic Four #5

by Peter David & Alan Robinson, cover by Nick Bradshaw

It's all been leading up to this – the New FF and the original FF team up for a final battle with a mega-sized monstrosity in this action-packed finale! Will anything be left of Vegas – or the world?!–once the dust settles? Plus one last surprise cameo for the road!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 05, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620171600511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620171600521 – NEW FANTASTIC FOUR 5 NETEASE GAMES VARIANT – $3.99 US

