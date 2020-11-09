New Marvel Omnibus For Predator, Spider-Gwen, Wolverine & Power Pack

Courtesy of Uncanny Omar at Near Mint Condition comes the news that, as well as that the Aliens Omnibus collecting the Dark Horse Comics line, now from Marvel Comics, comes the word that Predator Omnibus will be doing the same.

Predator: The Original Years Omnibus Vol 1

DM Cover by Chris Warner

Standard Cover by Iban Coello

Collecting Predator (1989) #1-4, Predator 2 #1-2, Predator: Big Game #1-4, Predator: Cold War #1-4, Predator: The Bloody Sands of Time #1-2, Predator : Race War #1-4, Predator: Bad Blood #1-4, Predator: Invaders From The Fourth Dimension, Predator: Dark River #1-4, Predator: Strange Roux and Predator: Kindred #1-4 – plus material from Dark Horse Presents (1989) #46, 67-69, 119: Dark Horse Comics #1-2, 4-7, 10-14, 16-18, 20-21; A Decade of Dark Horse

He also, directly from Marvel's Vice President of Sales, David Gabriel are reprints of the Heroes Reborn Omnibus in June, Man-Thing Omnibus in May, and both the Age of Apocalypse and Age of Apocalypse Companion Omnibuses.

They are also publishing new Power Pack Classic Omnibus Vol 2, Spider-Gwen Omnibus and Wolverine Omnibus Vol 2 – with Omar taking personal responsibility for that Wolverine run getting collected in its first volume and now its second.

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC JIM LEE COVER

BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH COVER (DM ONLY)

Collecting WOLVERINE (1998) #11 -30. WOLVERINE: NICK FURY THE SCORPIO CONNECTION, WOLVERINE THE JUNGLE ADVENTURE. WOLVERINE BLOODLUST and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS 1024 PGS $125.00 ON SALE JUNE 2021 POWER PACK CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 2 BOGDANOVE COVER HC

BRIGMAN COVER (DM ONLY)

Collecting POWER PACK #37-62, EXCALIBUR (1988) #29, POWER PACK HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1, POWER PACK (2900) #1-4, FANTASTIC FOUR #674, FF (2011) #15, POWER PACK #43, POWER PACK: GROW UP! and material from MARVEL SUPER•HERDES (1990) #6 and MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #55. 1056 PGS. $125. ON SALE JUNE 2021 SPIDER-GWEN OMNIBUS HC RODRIGUEZ COVER

BRADSHAW (DM ONLY) COVER

Collecting EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2, SPIDER-GWEN (2015A) #1-5, SPIDER-GWEN (2015B) #1-34, SPIDER-GWEN ANNUAL #1. ALL-NEW WOLVERINE ANNUAL M. SPIDER-WOMEN ALPHA and OMEGA, SILK (2015) #7-8. SPIDER-WOMAN (2015) #6-7 and SPIDER-MAN (2016) #12-14. 1224 S125.00. ON SALE JUNE 2021

And you can see the full rundown of Marvel February 2021 collection solicitations in their live video. including Marvel Masterworks Daredevil Vol. 15 and Uncanny X-Men Vol. 13, Acts Of Vengeance: Spider-Man & The X-Men, Spider-Man By Todd McFarlane: The Complete Collection, Captain Marvel vs. Roguee, X-Men Epic Collection Vol. 7: The Fate of the Phoenix and much more.