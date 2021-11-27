New Mutants #23 Preview: Facing the Shadow King on His Turf

Welcome, dear readers, to Friday Night Previews, North Korea's favorite weekly comic book preview column. In Friday Night Previews, we take all of the Marvel and DC previews coming out next week, lovingly construct articles out of them using state-of-the-art computer algorithms, and then add our secret ingredient: clickbait headlines and SEO-rich keyword text. The result: perfection, if by perfection, you understand it to mean a lower article quota for your pal Jude Terror and a sneak peek at next week's comics for you. We win. You win. We only really care that we win, but the other is a nice bonus for you. You're welcome. In this preview of New Mutants #23, the newest New Mutants must rescue the oldest New Mutants from the Shadow King… but is fighting him on the astral plane really the best choice? Check out a preview below.

NEW MUTANTS #23

SEP210938

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Rod Reis (CA) Martin Simmonds

FALL OF THE SHADOW CHILDREN!

No more New Mutants. Now there are only shadows-and the beast that's stalking them through infinity. Amahl Farouk executes his master plan-but is he the one in control?

RATED T+

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99

