New Mutants #26 Preview: Old Lady Illyana

As Magik struggles with a Thor-like impotence in this preview of New Mutants #26, the titluar mutants run into her older counterpart. Check out the preview below.

New Mutants #26

by Vita Ayala & Rod Reis & Jan Duursema, cover by Leinil Yu

WHILE THE QUEEN IS AWAY, DEMONS WILL PLAY! A new queen has taken the throne of Limbo – Madelyne Pryor, A.K.A. the Goblin Queen! Meanwhile, separated from Limbo, Magik faces an enemy she thought she had banished long ago.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Jun 22, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609471402611

| Rated T+

$3.99

