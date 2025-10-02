New Previews Of Mechanical Cake's Modville, Hyde & Nick Ahead Of NYCC

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Bill Sienkiewicz, chris weston, Dave Elliott, gary erskine, Hyde, johnny depp, Mechanical Cake, Modville, Nick, ridley scott

Modville explores AI humans in a future New Orleans, created by Jesse Negron and a stellar team.

Hyde reimagines the Jekyll and Hyde classic, set in London's shadows with dark new twists.

Nick delivers a Viking-inspired Santa Claus saga, drawing from Norse legend and epic Yule wars.

Mechnical Cake likes the names of their comic books to be on the short side. Modville breaks the trend by being a whole two syllables, followed by Hyde and Nick. And we have some new previews of the three series of graphic novels currently being prepared by the team, including Ridley Scott, Johnny Depp and Dave Elliott. With the news that Hyde Chapter One is due to ship in April 2026…

Modville is a Sci-Fi/Southern Gothic crime drama involving AI humans ("mods") in future New Orleans. Created by Jesse Negron, written by Jesse Negron and Joe Matsumoto, line art by Hendry Prasetya, colour art by Eko Puteh, lettering by Comicraft's Tyler Smith, Publisher and Editor Dave Elliott, CEO Mechanical Cake Tom Sanders, SVP Scott Free, Tom Moran, poster art by Bill Sienkiewicz.

Hyde imagines a world where Robert Louis Stevenson's "Mr. Hyde" did not die, and instead lives beneath the streets of London where he conducts experiments on others. Hyde, a sequel/revamp of the original Jekyll and Hyde story by Robert Louis Stevenson, about a Hyde that won out over Jekyll. Written by Jesse Negron and Joe Matsumoto, drawn by Gary Erskine and Chris Weston, edited by Dave Elliott

Nick is a foundational Yule war story, steeped within the arcane Norse legends, a very Viking version of Santa Claus. Mechanical Cake is a new comic publisher with Dave Elliott as Publisher/Editor in Chief, Jesse Negron as CEO, and Ridley Scott and comic book artists Bill Sienkiewicz, Chris Weston, Dan Panosian, Brian Rood, and Hendry Prasetya creating three series of graphic novels, Modville, Hyde, and Nick.

