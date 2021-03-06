Two New Villains Debut In Superman #29 – Projectress And Deadstream

Super-spoilers ahoy! In the back-up strip for this coming week's Superman #29 by Sean Lewis and Sami Basri, No 1 Superman fan Bibbo Bibbowski and Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen are targeted by two brand new Superman villains who appear to have a bit of a comic background. And see Jimmy and Bibbo as Superman's weak spot. No doubt they will regret this. But for those of you who like to keep an eye on such, we have two new villains for Superman's rogue gallery – if they even get to him.

Projectress and Deadstream, working together, as villainous deceitful seducers. I am guessing that informed consent is not high on their list of priorities.

Superman #29 is published on Tuesday from DC Comics at your local comic book shop.

SUPERMAN #29 CVR A PHIL HESTER

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Sean Lewis (A) Phil Hester, Eric Gapstur, Sami Basri (CA) Phil Hester

Writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson jumps from DC Future State back to the present for a two-part story that spans Superman and Action Comics this month! In "The Golden Age," Jonathan Kent steps back to examine his father's legacy. When a monstrous foe from outer space attacks Clark—and nearly kills him!—this young hero must consider the fact that his father died once before, and the Legion of Super-Heroes told him he could die again. Any threat could be the one—including this one! And in the new backup "Tales of Metropolis" story, writer Sean Lewis (DC Future State: Superman of Metropolis) and artist Sami Basri (Harley Quinn) follow Jimmy Olsen on a quest to meet of some of the city's more colorful denizens, beginning with Bibbo Bibbowski!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/09/2021