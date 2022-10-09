New X-Men Comics For Captain Britain, X-23, Rogue & Gambit In 2023

The Women In Marvel Comics panel at New York Comic Con has been announcing new X-Men comic books from Marvel for 2023. Tini Howard had previously said of the last issue of Knights Of X, "Knights #5 is the last issue of that book, but we're not done. We're about to take Betsy on maybe her greatest ride yet, and some very special people close to her are coming along too – but to do it the way we wanted involved a big ol' exciting pivot. Our Captain Britain isn't going away, and I'm not done telling stories with her, and thankfully…Betsy and I seem to be permitted to still do so."

And now we are getting Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain #1 as a new five-issue limited series by Tini Howard and Vasco Georgiev, with this cover from Erica Durso.

We also get a new Rogue & Gambit #1, written by Stephanie Phillips, drawn by Carlos Gomez, with this cover by Steve Morris, featuring Rogue's mother, Destiny.

And Laura Kinney in X-23: Deadly Regenesis #1, a new five-issue limited series written by Erica Schultz, drawn by Edgar Salazar with this cover by Kalman Andrasofszky. And featuring what seems to be the young Wolverine, rather than the one who stayed in the Vault. It appears to be named after X-Men: Deadly Genesis from 2005 by Ed Brubaker and Trevor Hairsine which celebrates the 30th anniversary of Giant-Size X-Men #1, with the X-Men looking for Professor Charles Xavier, missing after House of M, alongside a new threat with the return to Earth of Vulcan.

They also announced a new Women of Marvel 2023 anthology in March. And some upcoming Marvel Unlimited debuts:

X-MEN UNLIMITED #56

Written by Jason Loo

Art by Jason Loo

Colored by Antonio Fabela

Available October 10 on Marvel Unlimited

MARVEL'S VOICES: NOVA #20

Written by Terry Blas

Art by Bruno Oliveira

Colored by Cris Peters

Available October 12 on Marvel Unlimited

LOVE UNLIMITED: WOLVERINE #19

Written by Sean Kelley McKeever

Art by Diógenes Neves

Colored by Andres Mossa

Available October 13 on Marvel Unlimited

AVENGERS UNLIMITED #15

Written by Jim Zub

Art by Enid Balam

Colored by Chris Sotomayor

Available October 11 on Marvel Unlimited

T.E.S.T. KITCHEN #3

Written by Paul Eschbach

Art by E.J. Su

Colored by E.J. Su

Available October 10, 2022 on Marvel Unlimited

T.E.S.T. KITCHEN HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

Written by Paul Eschbach

Art by E.J. Su

Colored by E.J. Su

Available October 31, 2022 on Marvel Unlimited

Attendees to the panel also received a colour-focus variant cover by Ryan Stegman & Romulo Fajardo Jr. of Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor #5, spotlighting Valkyrie and her All-Weapon.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

WOMEN OF MARVEL

10:30 – 11:30am EST | Room: 405

The Women of Marvel return to New York! Writer, editor, and podcast host Angélique Roché will lead a lively discussion with Marvel talent including Digital Media Executive Director Ellie Pyle, Senior Editor Lauren Bisom, Women of Marvel podcast co-host Judy Stephens, and writers Eve L. Ewing, Stephanie Phillips, and Erica Schultz! What is it like for women working in the industry today, and what is next for Marvel's woman-led titles? And don't miss a special giveaway at the end of the panel!