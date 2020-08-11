New York Comic Con 2020 Cancelled – I Know You Thought It Already Was

Today, ReedPop toppled the final domino, announcing that New York Comic Con's physical event at Javits Center will not take place as intended in 2020, but also that they are officially partnering with YouTube for an all-digital NYCC event, New York Comic Con's Metaverse.

As part of The Metaverse, from October 8-11, the New York Comic Con YouTube channel will exclusively live stream panels from leading entertainment brands. American Gods, from Starz, Star Trek from CBS All Access DreamWorks Animation will showcase television animation, and Hulu & FX will add to the slate. More news will be made in the coming weeks about content including premieres, announcements, fan contests and more.

"We are thoroughly disappointed that we can't gather together, in-person for the New York Comic Con we love to build and our fans love to revel in. We look forward to this weekend all year long, just like you, and with this being our 15th edition, we were particularly excited. I will miss walking up and down artist alley and seeing friends that I've made since we were in the basement at the Javits Center," said Lance Fensterman, President of ReedPop. "While this year will definitely be a different experience, we are going to look to bring the best and most engaging event to our fans, exhibitors, and studios through our partnership with YouTube."

In addition to the panels streaming live & on-demand via YouTube, fans will be able to participate in talent Q&A's during panels, turn panels into a watch party and communicate with other fans using YouTube's Community and Live Chat features. This was something missing in the recent Comic-Con@Home event.

ReedPop will also give fans the opportunity for meet & greets, live Q&As, personalized autographs, videos, and professional workshops. ReedPop is also creating a virtual marketplace for fans to explore where exhibitors and creators will share their newest items. There will be more information on these in the coming weeks.

Also, leading up to New York Comic Con's Metaverse in October, ReedPop will be hosting Metaverse August from August 13th to the 16th and give fans the ability to assemble together for virtual experiences with celebrities and creators, discover new releases, explore a marketplace, and access exclusive merchandise.