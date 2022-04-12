New York's Mayor Goes "Full Woke Mob" in I Am Batman #8 (Spoilers)

New York's Police Commissioner Becket continues to condemn the Mayor's relationship with the Batman of New York in dealing with street crime. As a massive arms seizure gets the press treatment in today's I Am Batman #8.

With these new police techniques condemned as "woke". Apparently… less guns or something? More Batman? More community involvement? Take your pick. But it's a term Commissioner Becket has been happy to throw around amongst private company for a few months now. That's what happens when you get black Batmen, apparently. But sometimes it's just the tiniest thing that sees you change your mind.

Now it's the Police Commissioner's turn to go "full woke mob". And for DC's superhero comics to get full Hostel on us. I wish William Gaines could see this. That's what Christian Duce detail gets you.

Sometimes, however, you have to resort to the silhouette.

Sorry, I spoke too soon, That was just a tease and reveal. So what are the texts?

It's not like you didn't see this coming. And shame he didn't have this revelation before he was chopped up by a serial killer. And how did that go down?

I believe that's what passes for a balanced views on the streets these days, John Ridley writing a satire as much as he is a superhero. Because Batman always comes with a price…

I AM BATMAN #8 CVR A STEPHEN SEGOVIA

(W) John Ridley (A) Christian Duce (CA) Stephen Segovia

The campaign of terror continues as a mysterious serial killer brutally murders New York City Police Commissioner Becket, in the process exposing ugly truths about how Becket ran his department. Batman finds himself caught between a police department "hit squad" that wants to execute the killer, and a populace that's beginning to see them as more of a folk hero than Batman himself.

In-Store Date: 04/12/2022