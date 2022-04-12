New York's Mayor Goes "Full Woke Mob" in I Am Batman #8 (Spoilers)

Posted on
by
|
Comments

New York's Police Commissioner Becket continues to condemn the Mayor's relationship with the Batman of New York in dealing with street crime. As a massive arms seizure gets the press treatment in today's I Am Batman #8.

DC Comics
I Am Batman #8

With these new police techniques condemned as "woke". Apparently… less guns or something? More Batman? More community involvement? Take your pick. But it's a term Commissioner Becket has been happy to throw around amongst private company for a few months now. That's what happens when you get black Batmen, apparently. But sometimes it's just the tiniest thing that sees you change your mind.

I Ab Batman #8
I Am Batman #8

Now it's the Police Commissioner's turn to go "full woke mob". And for DC's superhero comics to get full Hostel on us. I wish William Gaines could see this. That's what Christian Duce detail gets you.

New York's Mayor Goes "Full Woke Mob" in I Am Batman #8 (Spoilers)
I Am Batman #8

Sometimes, however, you have to resort to the silhouette.

New York's Mayor Goes "Full Woke Mob" in I Am Batman #8 (Spoilers)
I Am Batman #8

Sorry, I spoke too soon, That was just a tease and reveal. So what are the texts?

New York's Mayor Goes "Full Woke Mob" in I Am Batman #8 (Spoilers)
I Am Batman #8

It's not like you didn't see this coming. And shame he didn't have this revelation before he was chopped up by a serial killer. And how did that go down?

I Am Batman #8
I Am Batman #8

I believe that's what passes for a balanced views on the streets these days, John Ridley writing a satire as much as he is a superhero. Because Batman always comes with a price…

I AM BATMAN #8 CVR A STEPHEN SEGOVIA
(W) John Ridley (A) Christian Duce (CA) Stephen Segovia
The campaign of terror continues as a mysterious serial killer brutally murders New York City Police Commissioner Becket, in the process exposing ugly truths about how Becket ran his department. Batman finds himself caught between a police department "hit squad" that wants to execute the killer, and a populace that's beginning to see them as more of a folk hero than Batman himself.
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/12/2022

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.