Nice House on the Lake #5 Preview: Answers from the Stars?

Nice House on the Lake #5 is in stores from DC Comics Black Label on Tuesday. In this preview of the issue, we get a glimpse into the past at the start of Veronica's friendship with Walter. Any the solicit teases that some mysteries may soon be revealed. Check out the preview below.

NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #5 (OF 12)

DC Comics

0821DC161

0821DC162 – NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #5 (OF 12) CVR B DAVID LAFUENTE CARD STOCK VAR (MR) – $4.99

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno

Veronica, the Scientist, has one of the longest-standing connections to Walter among anyone in the House…and through her work with NASA, she may have insight into who he really is. But what she sees in the stars above the House may upend everything she thought she knew!

In Shops: 10/5/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.