Nice House on the Lake #9 Preview: Journalistic Instincts

Come to think of it, that Walter guy was always kinda sus, wasn't he? In this preview Nice House on the Lake #9, we learn that Sam's journalistic intuition could lead him to discover the truth. A little too late though, don't you think? Should stick to writing clickbait, Sam. Like us! Check out the preview below.

NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #9

DC Comics

0322DC161

0322DC162 – Nice House on the Lake #9 Kelley Jones Cover – $4.99

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno

All Arturo wants is for his partner, Sam, to be happy—so why isn't he? What is scratching at the edge of Sam's memories that keeps him restless and unsatisfied? As a journalist, nothing can keep Sam from the truth—no matter what that truth could cost the man he loves…

In Shops: 5/31/2022

SRP: $3.99

