Nick Cagnetti's Pink Lemonade In Oni Press' September 2022 Solicits

Nick Cagnetti's small press comic Pink Lemonade has been picked up by Oni Press alongside the latest Rick & Morty comics in their September 2022 solicits and solicitations.The first two issues of Pink Lemonade had been published through Indiegogo in 2019 and 2020, which will be republished by Oni before continuing the series.

PINK LEMONADE #1 CVR A CAGNETTI

(W) Nick Cagnetti (A / CA) Nick Cagnetti

"Breakout indy comics sensation Nick Cagnetti's sleeper hit comes to Oni Press! A new hero on the scene, Pink Lemonade dreams of doing big things, but ultimately, she'll settle for doing good and helping where she can. Things don't always work out as planned, as Pink Lemonade sees when she accidentally crashes the set of the next Rex Radical blockbuster movie. While trying to do her hero thing, there's a misunderstanding with some cops-and just when you think she's sunk, she gets an offer she may not be able to refuse! But…is it too good to be true?

Meet the heroine with a mysterious past, colorful costume, altruistic outlook, a zippy motorcycle, and an overactive imagination-it's all pretty cool! "

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RICK AND MORTY CRISIS ON C 137 #2 CVR A LEE

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Doug Garbark (A / CA) Ryan Lee

And then there were five… A team of superheroes is forged in Rick's crucible of fire, ready to defend the galaxy. And just in time, as New York is under attack!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BIRDWATCHER BOARD GAME

Birdwatcher is a beautiful, compelling game where players are rival wildlife photographers on a hunt to snap photos of the elusive and illustrious birds-of-paradise.

Players will lure birds from the jungle, take photos of the birds in their tree, and publish their findings. The photographer with the most citation points at the end of the game is awarded the Global Geographic Photographer of the Year and is the winner!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 40

CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE JOURNEY UNDER THE SEA TP

(W) Drew Gaska (A) E.L. Thomas (A / CA) Dani Bolinho

In the newest Choose Your Own Adventure graphic novel comes an underwater epic where YOU get to choose the destination. With your submarine vessel, The Seeker, you'll explore the ocean depths and all the mysteries, creatures, and monsters that inhabit the ocean floor. Some will be familiar: squids, whales, and, of course, the great white shark. Others will be entirely new to your eyes, like the city of Atlantis and its citizens.

So how will YOU proceed? Will you willingly dive into the depths? What paths will YOU choose?

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 12.99

TALLI DAUGHTER OF THE MOON TP

(W) Sourya (A / CA) Sourya

Talli is a Summoner: a nearly extinct people, hunted by those who fear their mysterious powers. As a baby, she was adopted by Lord Borin, and all was well for many years… But one day, their castle is sacked by Borin's rival, Lord Ulric. Talli escapes in the chaos and darkness with the help of the noble (some might say too noble) knight Sir Alan.

With Ulric's forces hot on her heels, Talli and Alan keep one step ahead, gathering a motley crew of companions and protectors that includes the lethargic-but-incredible swordsman Lélo. Ulric's Captain Nina pursues them doggedly, but she is unaware of the secret of Talli's blood: the secret of the Summoners!

Talli, Daughter of The Moon is an incredibly epic adventure from French-Laotian cartoonist Sourya that evokes the best of manga and bandes dessinées in one sweeping narrative.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 19.99

CRUMRIN CHRONICLES TP VOL 02

(W) Ted Naifeh (A / CA) Ted Naifeh

Imagine waking up one morning and realizing that fifty years have gone by and you hardly noticed, let alone aged. That's what happens to Calpurnia Crisp, a humble schoolteacher from Hillsborough. Agent Odell of Homeland Security is convinced Calpurnia was the victim of magic, and wants her to join him in his crusade against what he sees as a conspiracy undermining the country. Odell recruits her as an undercover asset to infiltrate the world of Courtney Crumrin, the mysterious teenager who left a trail of unexplained horrors in Hillsborough, and Courtney's younger brother Will, the strange boy who appeared out of nowhere. But as she penetrates the world of the Crumrins, Calpurnia begins to suspect the gap in her memories is due to her magic being erased. She must ultimately decide between the world of magic or helping the reactionary agent determined to eradicate it.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 14.99

ACTION JOURNALISM #2 CVR A FELVIDEKI

(W) Eric Skillman (A / CA) Miklos Felvideki

Always on the hunt for the next exclusive scoop, Kate and her trusty sidekick Danni have infiltrated the Lagardo Conference, a convention for the biggest and brightest brains in science. There's bound to be something exciting to report on when you put a bunch of ambitious scientists in a conference room together, right? But when a public reveal of a gravity-defying invention goes wrong, it's up to Kate to save the day.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

AGGRETSUKO OUT TO LUNCH #2 CVR A STARLING

(W) Josh Trujillo (A) Andrew Dalhouse (A / CA) Abigail Starling

Desperate to find a new job, Retsuko visits an employment agency, which recommends a much different–and surprising–career path for her. But can Retsuko summon the inner strength to make such a big change?

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

AGGRETSUKO OUT TO LUNCH #2 CVR B CREW

(W) Josh Trujillo (A) Abigail Starling, Andrew Dalhouse (CA) Robin Crew

Desperate to find a new job, Retsuko visits an employment agency, which recommends a much different–and surprising–career path for her. But can Retsuko summon the inner strength to make such a big change?

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BLINK #3 CVR A SHERMAN

(W) Christopher Sebela (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

The Morlocks, servants of surveillance and murderous defenders of Blink, have found Wren, but the Eloi, a shrinking group of vigilant survivors, get there first and distort the endless, shifting walls to force Wren to navigate a maze of traps in order to evade the pursuing danger. Finally face-to-face with the final remnants of her origins, Wren gets the answers she's been obsessively seeking as to what happened all those years ago…but at a price she wasn't prepared to pay.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SIXTH GUN ONI 25TH ANNV ED #1

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Brian Hurtt

"Oni Press' 25th anniversary editions of classic Oni titles continues with this facsimile of issue #1 of Cullen Bunn and Brian Hurtt's The Sixth Gun.

During the darkest days of the Civil War, wicket cutthroats came into possession of six pistols of otherworldly power. In time, the Sixth Gun, the most dangerous of the weapons, vanished. When the gun surfaces in the hands of an innocent girl, dark forces reawaken. Vile men thought long dead set their sights on retrieving the gun and killing the girl. Only Drake Sinclair, a gunfighter with a shadowy past, stands in their way. But the guns have a power…and a destiny… more terrifying than anyone imagines. "

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 9.99