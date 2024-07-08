Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, absolute universe, DC All-In, nick dragotta, scott snyder

What Can We Deduce From Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman Cover?

Yesterday, I ran the cover of the upcoming Absolute Batman comic that will be a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive from DC Comics.

Article Summary Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman cover revealed as a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive.

Absolute Batman showcases a reimagined Bruce Wayne tailoring his own costume.

Speculation arises: could this Batman have emerged from a less privileged background?

Scott Snyder's involvement hints at a connection with the larger DC Absolute Universe.

But what can we deduce about this Batman from this Nick Dragotta image and what I have previously reported?

Well, the Absolute Universe, as I have previously reported, is a reimagining of the classic DC Comics characters, if they have been created today, tackling the social and political issues of the twenty-twenties, rather than those of the thirties and forties, in a new shared continuity.

This is a big Batman. A massive Batman. Some have wondered if it is actually Bane or Killer Croc inside that suit, and I'd go with no. This is Absolute Batman. This is Bruce Wayne, but one with a different life. His costume, with stitches and zippers is not one created by his butler or by Lucius Fox, this is made by a Bruce Wayne, using his skills and priorities. The "bat" symbol may be accidental, chest armour that has been stitched and stapled across his heart. He has shoulder and neck spiked armour but no cape, rather a gliding suit with offensive batons at the end. This is not the product of a billionaire. Is this a Bruce Wayne who grew up poor, working class, and hit the gym early in life? Or maybe he has been hitting the venom?

The logo used the "Absolute" from Absolute Power which suggests that the current event may feed into the separate reality that is the DC Absolute Universe. Absolute Power includes using the Zur-En-Arrhs from across the multiverse, taking over Amazo power-absorbing robots, and then shutting off the multiverse. Will the resolution include creating this reality, accessing it or indeed, shutting it off?

As for the rest? Enhancing the comic, exposing the light, reversing the colours, and flipping it backwards also reveals something from the inside pages as well, which seems to confirm that, yes, this is part of an "Absolute Universe" believed to be showrun by Scott Snyder, who writes Absolute Batman, and part of the DC All-In refresh and relaunch…

