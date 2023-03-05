Nightcrawlers #2 Preview: Thor Gets His Butt Kicked The entire universe hasn't failed will in the Age of Sinpocalypse, so why does Thor think he'll fare better in this preview of Nightcrawlers #2?

Nightcrawlers #2

by Si Spurrier & Andrea Di Vito, cover by Leinil Yu

100 YEARS SINCE THE SINISTER ERA BEGAN… …WAGNERINE and her gene-spliced assassins are HOLY THIEVES, servants to a cosmic cult. Let the HEIST LITURGY be spoken! Loot the ashes of Asgard! Raid the tombs of Otherworld! Pick the pockets of the Marvel Universe and build the sacred weapon! And let us bear witness to the final fate of the First…the fallen fiend who was once known as NIGHTCRAWLER.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.56"W x 10.14"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 08, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620520200211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620520200221 – NIGHTCRAWLERS 2 LOBE MARVEL ANATOMY VARIANT [SIN] – $3.99 US

75960620520200231 – NIGHTCRAWLERS 2 NAUCK SOS MARCH CONNECTING VARIANT [SIN] – $3.99 US

75960620520200241 – NIGHTCRAWLERS 2 ARTHUR ADAMS VARIANT [SIN] – $3.99 US

