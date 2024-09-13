Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Manga, Tokyopop | Tagged: disney, Disney Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Chistmas Movie Manga, Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Zero's Journey - The Complete Full-Color Collection, manga, the nightmare before christmas, tim burton, tokyopop

Nightmare Before Christmas Movie Manga Editions Coming from TOKYOPOP

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is getting a manga adaptation and spinoff, Zero's Journey, in deluxe hardcover editions.

TOKYOPOP expands its DISNEY MANGA catalog in time for Halloween with a new full-color manga adaptation of Disney Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Chistmas Movie Manga as well as the release of a deluxe hardcover for Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Zero's Journey – The Complete Full-Color Collection which collects the Zero's Journey series into a special large premium collector's edition.

Disney Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Chistmas Movie Manga (Full-Color Adaptation)

Story by Jason Muell, art by Jen Asuka

SRP: $19.99 · 176 Pages · For Readers All Ages · ISBN: 9781427874535

Available October 31st

In the manga adaptation of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Jack Skellington is the Pumpkin King, the ruler of Halloween Town and master of all things terrifying. But he's tired of his life in the shadows and longs for something new. When he accidentally stumbles upon Christmas Town, he decides this is the perfect chance to try his hand at a brand-new holiday and is convinced he'll have the world yelling "Scary Christmas"! With the young patchwork doll Sally trying to dissuade him and the evil Oogie Boogie waiting in the wings to take over Halloween Town in Jack's absence, he'd better hurry if he wants to get his plan in place by December 25th!

Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Zero's Journey – The Complete Full-Color Collection

Story by D.J. Milky, art by Ken Ishiyama, David Hutchison, Dan Connor, Kyoshi Arai

416 pages · SRP: $49.99 · For All Ages · ISBN: 9781427874894

Available October 8th

Jack Skellington is the undisputed Pumpkin King of Halloween Town and creative genius behind the most spooktacular scares. Beside him, through every great new concept, is his ever-faithful ghost pup, Zero. Finding himself lost in a curious land of baked goods, hand-wrapped presents, decorated trees, and joyful caroling, Zero must traverse the unfamiliar world of Christmas Town to find his way home!

This deluxe collectors' edition combines the 4-volume Zero's Journey series into one book and published for the first time in vivid full-color!

Special Edition Hardcover presented in a large 6.6×10-inch collector's edition size!

The Bookscan-ranked bestseller and beloved by librarians and Tim Burton fans!

Never-before-published cover illustration by Kei Ishiyama, one of the artists for the original series!

