It's been the biggest on-again-off-again of DC Comics. Nightwing and Batgirl, Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon. With Starfires, Jason Todds and Bruce Waynes along the way… in Death Metal, DC Comics fans of Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon getting together got a moment together. Batman married them both. It was real but then everything got rebooted and restarted, but everything is meant to count, so who knows these days.

Which did a lot to wipe out the taste of Jason Todd and Barbara Gordon from Batman: The Three Jokers.

And a long, long way from what went down between Barbara Gordon and Bruce Wayne. Then in Future State: The Next Batman #4, they found a way to get back together before that potential future came to an end.

But in today's Nightwing #85, Barbara Gordon gets to experience her greatest fear, courtesy of The Seer and a little Scarecrow gas.

Nightwing & Batgirl Revealed As Heterosexual (Nightwing #85 Spoilers)
Nightwing #85

Which does a fine job putting everything into perspective for her.

Nightwing & Batgirl Revealed As Heterosexual (Nightwing #85 Spoilers)
Nightwing #85

And for him as well, apparently.

Nightwing & Batgirl Revealed As Heterosexual (Nightwing #85 Spoilers)
Nightwing #85

While Tim Drake looks on. You can fill in your own further thought bubbles. If they still did them, that is. Though in another future in today's Batman/Catwoman #8, sees another future Commissioner Dick Grayson have eyes for another. Though maybe she could choose a better name for him?

Nightwing & Batgirl Revealed As Heterosexual (Nightwing #85 Spoilers)
Batman And Catwoman #8

NIGHTWING #85 CVR B JAMAL CAMPBELL CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE)
(W) Tom Taylor (A) Robbi Rodriguez (CA) Jamal Campbell
Babs takes the Anti-Oracle attack on her Oracle Network personally, and she suits up as Batgirl, accompanying Nightwing and Tim Drake to track down who is responsible. But with fear consuming the streets of Gotham, Batgirl and Nightwing accidentally get hit with something that reveals their deepest fears…and it involves each other. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/19/2021

BATMAN CATWOMAN #8 (OF 12) CVR A CLAY MANN (MR)
(W) Tom King (A) Liam Sharp (CA) Clay Mann
Pulled apart and torn together! Setting new boundaries in their relationship leads to conflict at home and on the mean streets of Gotham for Batman and Catwoman. With opportunists like the Penguin waiting in the wings to strike, our hero becomes more vulnerable than ever. Meanwhile, Phantasm locates her target—The Joker!
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/19/2021

 

