Nightwing's New Superhero Team For 2023 (Spoilers) It’s sink or swim in these titanic days for Dick Grayson in Nightwing #100 out tomorrow. Spoilers, obviously.

In the solicitations for Nightwing #101, it reads "After the events of Dark Crisis, Superman has a talk with Nightwing, letting him know that now is Dick's time to lead". But looks like you won't have to wait that long, with Nightwing #100, out tomorrow from DC Comics.

But of course, it's not just Superman and Wonder Woman he has to hear from. Sometimes it seems that Dick Grayson just needs a hug from the only man who matters. And who is still slightly taller than him as well, which always helps.

And as promised, both for Nightwing #100, #101 and #102, it's time for Dick Grayson to get the band back together, now that there is no Justice League anymore. And no one seems to minded to put together a Justice Alliance right now.

No, no, don't worry, they're not called the New Guardians.

All of them. Teens no more. It's amazing what a lack of adjectives does to a name, right? Here's what's coming in 2023…

NIGHTWING #100 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Various (CA) Bruno Redondo

Art by Bruno Redondo, Rick Leonardi, Scott McDaniel, Mikel Janin, and Javier Fernandez. Come join us with big smiles and even bigger celebrations as Nightwing hits its milestone issue #100! Cheer how far we've come by looking through the decades at what has made Nightwing a beloved hero. What better way to celebrate than with familiar friends and artists? Then, with Heartless creating a lair in the heart of Bludhaven to take Blockbuster's throne, Nightwing will follow suit, setting up a headquarters of his own…with the help of some friends who helped make him who he is now, of course!

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 01/17/2023

NIGHTWING #101 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Travis Moore (CA) Bruno Redondo

After the events of Dark Crisis, Superman has a talk with Nightwing, letting him know that now is Dick's time to lead…so Nightwing gathers a group of friends to be the premier league in the DC Universe and moves their base of operations to Bludhaven. Meet the new Titans! Then, following the events of the Nightwing 2022 Annual and the Superman and Nightwing crossover, Nightwing continues to mentor Jon Kent in ways that Dick learned from being trained by Batman…but in his own more encouraging way.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/21/2023

NIGHTWING #102 CVR B TRAVIS MOORE CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Travis Moore

Nightwing is a great leader, not just because Batman trained him, or because of how Alfred raised him, or even because he has a heart of gold—it's because of his friends, and now that the Titans are in Blüdhaven with him, they can leap into the light together…which is perfect timing for the demon of darkness Neron to do something about it.

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 3/21/2023