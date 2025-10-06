Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged:

Nine Pages From This Week's 108,000+ Selling Harley Quinn X Elvira #1

Harley Quinn X Elvira #1, written by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti, Harley Quinn's best-selling writers to date, with art by Juan Samu, with Amanda Conner drawing the first three pages herself. Published this Wednesday, it has already received over 100,000 orders from comic book stores, including a blind bag variant offering that has been driving all manner of Blindbagonomics ordering decisions. Dynamite Entertainment CEO Nick Barrucci says, "This series is really rewarding. It's just a fun and tongue-in-cheek series, and while we thought it would be successful, we did not know that it would be this successful! The series has launched at over 108,000 units when you factor in the blind bags and reorders. And I can tell you right now that the blind bags have been severely underordered. I can't thank the entire creative team, and the editorial team at DC and Dynamite, as well as Elvira's team enough to help make such a fun series so great!"

HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA #1

(W) Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Amanda Conner, Juan Samu (CA) Amanda Conner

THE MISTRESS OF THE DARK MEETS DADDY'S LITTLE MONSTER! What happens when the Clown Princess of Crime gets bored? Shenanigans, hijinks, grievous bodily harm… the possibilities are endless! Now add in a certain macabre-minded TV host who seems to attract trouble like crypts attract vampires, and the stage is set for the greatest team-up since Frankenstein met his Bride! With her beloved show on the chopping block following a corporate takeover, Elvira needs to come up with a plan to get things back in the black — and her new friend Harley Quinn has an idea that's just crazy enough to work! Together, they're going to throw the greatest Halloween party Brooklyn has ever seen — whether the borough likes it or not! Written by AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI — the world-famous tag-team of all things Harley Quinn — this crossover event for the ages from Dynamite and DC Comics also showcases Amanda's fan-favorite artistic chops, with each issue featuring two (count 'em, two) Conner covers. And that's not all (certainly not!) — she's also joining interior artist (and Elvira favorite) JUAN SAMU to provide selected story pages for the series! But wait, there's more! This premier issue also includes darkly captivating covers from JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, CHAD HARDIN, BEN CALDWELL, and best-selling Mark Spears Monsters creator MARK SPEARS! $4.99 10/8/2025

