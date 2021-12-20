No American Comics In British Comic Shops This Week
While the last year saw DC Comics go exclusive with Lunar Distribution and Marvel Comics go exclusive with Penguin Random House, in the UK the only way you get your monthly American comics is still through Diamod. They tried with Lunar and UCS when that was a thing, and retailers ended up paying more for direct ships from the USA than the comic books were worth. Diamond and Diamond UK use extraordinary economies of scale and negotiated air shipping rates for over twenty years, that not even Penguin Random House can get close to achieving. Yet.
So, basically, this week when Diamond decides to skip a week during the Christmas schedules, every British comic book shop also has to skip a week. Here are the books you may have to wait a little longer for.
- Deep Beyond #11 (Of 12)
- Gunslinger Spawn #3
- Killadelphia TPB Vol 03 Home Is Where Hatred Is (MR)
- Mirka Andolfo Sweet Paprika #6 (Of 12)
- Moonshine TPB Vol 05 The Well (MR)
- Post Americana TPB (MR)
- Radiant Black #11
- Righteous Thirst For Vengeance #3 (MR)
- That Texas Blood #13 (MR)
- Time Before Time #8
- Black Hammer Reborn #7 (Of 12)
- Cats Purrfect Strangers TPB
- EC Archives Frontline Combat HC Vol 03 (MR)
- Enigma Definitive Ed HC (MR)
- Halo Infinite Master Chief Grappleshot Pvc Statue
- Halo Legacy Collection TPB
- Hellboy Silver Lantern Club #3 (Of 5)
- Hellboy Universe Essentials Bprd TPB
- Joy Operations #2 (Of 5)
- Mafiosa TPB
- Plants Vs Zombies Zomnibus HC Vol 01
- Stephen Mccranies Space Boy TPB Vol 11
- Stranger Things Library Ed HC Vol 02
- Stranger Things Tomb Of Ybwen #4 (Of 4)
- Marvel Action Captain Marvel TPB Vol 03 Ghost In Machine
- Marvel Action Chillers TPB
- My Little Pony Generations #3
- Sea Creatures Smithsonian Coloring Book
- Snake Eyes Deadgame TPB
- Sonic The Hedgehog #47
- Transformers Beast Wars #11
- Transformers Shattered Glass #5 (Of 5)
- Batman/Catwoman #9
- Batman Fortnite Foundation #1 2nd Ptg
- Batman One Dark Knight #1
- Batman Vs Bigby #4
- Catwoman #38
- Catwoman: Lonely City #2
- Fables Compendium
- Justice League Incarnate #2
- Legends Of The Dark Knight #8
- Nightwing #87
- Nubia And The Amazons #3
- Refrigerator Full Of Heads #3
- Robins #2
- Scooby-Doo Where Are You #113
- Suicide Squad: King Shark #4
- Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow #6
- Wonder Woman Evolution #2
- Batman Dark Victory The Deluxe Edition HC
- Batman Superman Archive Of Worlds HC
- DMZ Compendium TPB Vol 02
- Green Lantern Invictus TPB Vol 01
- Superman Batman Omnibus HC Vol 02
- Amazing Spider-Man #82
- Avengers #51
- Avengers Forever #1
- Avengers Tech-On #5 (Of 6)
- Black Panther #2
- Darkhold Spider-Man #1
- Doctor Strange Epic Collection TPB Separate Reality New Ptg
- Hawkeye Kate Bishop #2 (Of 5)
- Iron Man #15
- Kang The Conqueror #5 (Of 5)
- King Conan #1 (Of 6)
- Last Avengers Story Marvel Tales #1
- MMW Spectacular Spider-Man HC Vol 04
- Moon Knight #6
- Ms. Marvel Beyond Limit #1 (Of 5)
- Phoenix Song Echo #3 (Of 5)
- Star Wars Darth Vader #19
- Star Wars Darth Vader By Pak TPB Vol 03 War Of Bounty Hunters
- Star Wars Darth Vader By Soule Omnibus HC
- Star Wars High Republic Trail Shadows #3 (Of 5)
- Sword #11
- Thor Epic Collection TPB Ulik Unchained
- Venom #3
- Venom Epic Collection TPB Lethal Protector
- Wastelanders Hawkeye #1
- Wolverine #19 (MR)
- Wolverine #19 Kirkham Devils Reign Villain Var (MR)
- X-Men Trial Of Magneto #5 (Of 5)
- Army Of Darkness 1979 #3
- Artgerm Vampirella Coll B&w Bust
- Barbarella #5
- Barbarella #6
- Dejah Thoris Vs John Carter Of Mars #5
- Die!namite Lives #5
- Elvira Meets Vincent Price #3
- Evil Ernie #1
- Invincible Red Sonja #6
- James Bond Himeros #2
- Jennifer Blood #3
- Jim Balent Classic Red Sonja Line Art Cvr
- Kiss Phantom Obsession #3
- Nyx #1
- Nyx #2
- Purgatori #2
- Red Sonja (2021) #4
- Sheena Queen Jungle #1
- Sonjaversal #10
- Sonjaversal #9
- Vampirella #25
- Vampirella Dracula Unholy #1
- Vampirella Golightly Crowdfunder Exc Gold Coin
- Vampiverse #4
- Vengeance Of Vampirella #24
- Eat The Rich #5 (Of 5)
- Firefly Blue Sun Rising Dlx Ed HC
- House Of Slaughter #3
- Maw #4 (Of 5)
- Power Rangers Unltd Edge Of Darkness TPB