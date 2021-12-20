No American Comics In British Comic Shops This Week

While the last year saw DC Comics go exclusive with Lunar Distribution and Marvel Comics go exclusive with Penguin Random House, in the UK the only way you get your monthly American comics is still through Diamod. They tried with Lunar and UCS when that was a thing, and retailers ended up paying more for direct ships from the USA than the comic books were worth. Diamond and Diamond UK use extraordinary economies of scale and negotiated air shipping rates for over twenty years, that not even Penguin Random House can get close to achieving. Yet.

So, basically, this week when Diamond decides to skip a week during the Christmas schedules, every British comic book shop also has to skip a week. Here are the books you may have to wait a little longer for.

Deep Beyond #11 (Of 12)

Gunslinger Spawn #3

Killadelphia TPB Vol 03 Home Is Where Hatred Is (MR)

Mirka Andolfo Sweet Paprika #6 (Of 12)

Moonshine TPB Vol 05 The Well (MR)

Post Americana TPB (MR)

Radiant Black #11

Righteous Thirst For Vengeance #3 (MR)

That Texas Blood #13 (MR)

Time Before Time #8

Black Hammer Reborn #7 (Of 12)

Cats Purrfect Strangers TPB

EC Archives Frontline Combat HC Vol 03 (MR)

Enigma Definitive Ed HC (MR)

Halo Infinite Master Chief Grappleshot Pvc Statue

Halo Legacy Collection TPB

Hellboy Silver Lantern Club #3 (Of 5)

Hellboy Universe Essentials Bprd TPB

Joy Operations #2 (Of 5)

Mafiosa TPB

Plants Vs Zombies Zomnibus HC Vol 01

Stephen Mccranies Space Boy TPB Vol 11

Stranger Things Library Ed HC Vol 02

Stranger Things Tomb Of Ybwen #4 (Of 4)

Marvel Action Captain Marvel TPB Vol 03 Ghost In Machine

Marvel Action Chillers TPB

My Little Pony Generations #3

Sea Creatures Smithsonian Coloring Book

Snake Eyes Deadgame TPB

Sonic The Hedgehog #47

Transformers Beast Wars #11

Transformers Shattered Glass #5 (Of 5)

Batman/Catwoman #9

Batman Fortnite Foundation #1 2nd Ptg

Batman One Dark Knight #1

Batman Vs Bigby #4

Catwoman #38

Catwoman: Lonely City #2

Fables Compendium

Justice League Incarnate #2

Legends Of The Dark Knight #8

Nightwing #87

Nubia And The Amazons #3

Refrigerator Full Of Heads #3

Robins #2

Scooby-Doo Where Are You #113

Suicide Squad: King Shark #4

Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow #6

Wonder Woman Evolution #2

Batman Dark Victory The Deluxe Edition HC

Batman Superman Archive Of Worlds HC

DMZ Compendium TPB Vol 02

Green Lantern Invictus TPB Vol 01

Superman Batman Omnibus HC Vol 02

Amazing Spider-Man #82

Avengers #51

Avengers Forever #1

Avengers Tech-On #5 (Of 6)

Black Panther #2

Darkhold Spider-Man #1

Doctor Strange Epic Collection TPB Separate Reality New Ptg

Hawkeye Kate Bishop #2 (Of 5)

Iron Man #15

Kang The Conqueror #5 (Of 5)

King Conan #1 (Of 6)

Last Avengers Story Marvel Tales #1

MMW Spectacular Spider-Man HC Vol 04

Moon Knight #6

Ms. Marvel Beyond Limit #1 (Of 5)

Phoenix Song Echo #3 (Of 5)

Star Wars Darth Vader #19

Star Wars Darth Vader By Pak TPB Vol 03 War Of Bounty Hunters

Star Wars Darth Vader By Soule Omnibus HC

Star Wars High Republic Trail Shadows #3 (Of 5)

Sword #11

Thor Epic Collection TPB Ulik Unchained

Venom #3

Venom Epic Collection TPB Lethal Protector

Wastelanders Hawkeye #1

Wolverine #19 (MR)

Wolverine #19 Kirkham Devils Reign Villain Var (MR)

X-Men Trial Of Magneto #5 (Of 5)

Army Of Darkness 1979 #3

Artgerm Vampirella Coll B&w Bust

Barbarella #5

Barbarella #6

Dejah Thoris Vs John Carter Of Mars #5

Die!namite Lives #5

Elvira Meets Vincent Price #3

Evil Ernie #1

Invincible Red Sonja #6

James Bond Himeros #2

Jennifer Blood #3

Jim Balent Classic Red Sonja Line Art Cvr

Kiss Phantom Obsession #3

Nyx #1

Nyx #2

Purgatori #2

Red Sonja (2021) #4

Sheena Queen Jungle #1

Sonjaversal #10

Sonjaversal #9

Vampirella #25

Vampirella Dracula Unholy #1

Vampirella Golightly Crowdfunder Exc Gold Coin

Vampiverse #4

Vengeance Of Vampirella #24

Eat The Rich #5 (Of 5)

Firefly Blue Sun Rising Dlx Ed HC

House Of Slaughter #3

Maw #4 (Of 5)

Power Rangers Unltd Edge Of Darkness TPB