No, It's Not Todd MacFarlane's Mother Bidding On Spawn #1 At Auction A copy of Spawn #1 is now at auction from Herigtage, and about to hit triple figures.

Spawn just hit issue #337. But it all began over thirty years ago with the release of Spawn #1 from Todd McFarlane, the second comic published by Image Comics that followed Rob Liefeld's Youngblood. Spawn #1 sold 1.7 million copies to comic book retailers on the basis of a speculator market who believed that it would go up in value, no matter how many copies were published. This was not true, and though a popular book, the first issue was found in 25-cent longboxes the nation over.

It's funny what thirty years can do to a comic. A CGC slabbed and graded 9.8 copy has currently had bids totalling $97 and goes under the hammer later today at Heritage Auctions. Sold for two dollars back then, that's a significant increase in value, with TV series and movies in the works, back issues across the run, especially during its less popular period, have been burning through the market and making some Spawn fans very rich indeed.

I asked Todd McFarlane how he felt about Spawn #1 getting such bids and he suggested that it was his mother making the bid. If you want to outbid potentially Todd McFarlane's mother, then you have a few hours to do so. And if you have had a copy in a longbox, maybe it might be worth seeing how much you might be able to auction it for.

Spawn #1 (Image, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearance of Spawn. Includes pull-out poster. Todd McFarlane story, cover, and art. Spawn pin-up by George Perez. Pitt pin-up by Dale Keown. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $70. CGC census 12/22: 10411 in 9.8, 75 higher.

Created by Todd McFarlane, Spawn was adapted into a 1997 movie played by Michael Jai White, and a planned reboot film starring Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner, he recently appeared in the Spawn/Batman crossover published by DC Comics.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.