No More Mutant Laser Crap – Heroes Reborn: Hyperion #1 [Preview]

It's the X-Men mutant space opera you know and love, but twisted to suit the needs of a modern super-mega-crossover event. What could be more appealing than that, true believer? Well, opinions may vary depending on whether you're a reader or a marketing executive, but nevertheless, enjoy this preview of Heroes Reborn Hyperion and the Imperial Guard #1, in stores next week from Marvel Comics.
HEROES REBORN HYPERION AND IMPERIAL GUARD #1
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Ryan Cady (A) Michele Bandini, Stephen Byrne (CA) Chris Sprouse
The teenage Hyperion's cosmic quests with his Shi'ar friends near their end, but none of the young heroes are ready to say farewell. A quick mission in the Negative Zone sounds like the perfect coda to a storied fellowship…but what awaits Hyperion, Gladiator and the rest is horror and agony beyond their wildest nightmares!
Also included in this issue: a special preview of the new spinoff series, THE STARJAMMERS!
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-12
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for MAR210535 HEROES REBORN HYPERION AND IMPERIAL GUARD #1, by (W) Ryan Cady (A) Michele Bandini, Stephen Byrne (CA) Chris Sprouse, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
