No More Mutant Laser Crap – Heroes Reborn: Hyperion #1 [Preview]

It's the X-Men mutant space opera you know and love, but twisted to suit the needs of a modern super-mega-crossover event. What could be more appealing than that, true believer? Well, opinions may vary depending on whether you're a reader or a marketing executive, but nevertheless, enjoy this preview of Heroes Reborn Hyperion and the Imperial Guard #1, in stores next week from Marvel Comics.