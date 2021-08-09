No Vaccine Passports Required in Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #322?

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #322 is in stores from Archie Comics on Wednesday, featuring a new classic-style story that sees the Riverdale gang set sail for an ocean cruise… on an inflatable raft? The gang seems worried when Archie screws up and tosses the anchor overboard without making sure it's actually tied to the boat first. But isn't the more important concern whether anyone on this ship actually got vaccinated? They're in awfully close proximity to each other, and I don't see anybody wearing a mask, and statistically, there's no way there isn't at least one anti-vaxxer on that raft. Yeah, I'm looking at you, Jughead! Check out the preview of the issue below.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #322
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: "No Teen is an Island!" Archie, Betty and Veronica's lazy day in the sun turns out to be anything but! When the three doze off on an oversized air mattress, they accidentally end up at sea! Without their phones to save them, what will they do?
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Rosario "Tito" Peña, Jack Morelli
On Sale Date: 8/11
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.