No Vaccine Passports Required in Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #322?

Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #322 is in stores from Archie Comics on Wednesday, featuring a new classic-style story that sees the Riverdale gang set sail for an ocean cruise… on an inflatable raft? The gang seems worried when Archie screws up and tosses the anchor overboard without making sure it's actually tied to the boat first. But isn't the more important concern whether anyone on this ship actually got vaccinated? They're in awfully close proximity to each other, and I don't see anybody wearing a mask, and statistically, there's no way there isn't at least one anti-vaxxer on that raft. Yeah, I'm looking at you, Jughead! Check out the preview of the issue below.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #322

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: "No Teen is an Island!" Archie, Betty and Veronica's lazy day in the sun turns out to be anything but! When the three doze off on an oversized air mattress, they accidentally end up at sea! Without their phones to save them, what will they do?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Rosario "Tito" Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 8/11

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.