Noah Van Sciver Creates Graphic Novel Joseph Smith & The Mormons

Alternative cartoonist Noah Van Sciver is to create a graphic novel, to be published by Abrams ComicArts in May 2o22, about the early history of Mormonism, called Joseph Smith And The Mormons.

Decades in the making, an original graphic novel biography about the life of Joseph Smith, the founder of the Church of Latter-Day Saints. In Joseph Smith and the Mormons, author and illustrator Noah Van Sciver, who was raised a Mormon, covers one of history's most controversial figures, Joseph Smith—who founded a religion which is practiced by millions all over the world. The book discusses all of the monumental moments during Smith's life, including the anti-Mormon threats and violence which caused his followers to move from New York to Ohio, Smith's receiving the divine commandment of plural marriage, his imprisonment, his announcement to run for president of the United States, and his ultimate murder by an angry mob in 1844 at the young age of 38. With a respectful and historical approach, and strikingly illustrated, this graphic novel is the ultimate book for those curious about the origins of the Mormon faith and the man who started it all.

Noah Van Sciver first came to national attention in 2006 with his anthology comic book series Blammo, which earned him three Ignatz Award nominations. His work has appeared in MAD magazine, the Comics Journal, Best American Comics, and The Stranger, as well as numerous anthologies. Van Sciver is the author of multiple graphic novels, including The Hypo: The Melancholic Young Lincoln, Youth Is Wasted, Saint Cole, One Dirty Tree, and Fante Bukowski. As well as Joseph Smith, he is also working on a collection of his newspaper strip The Introvert Club, and the first book in a planned trilogy covering the history of the Grateful Dead with writer Chris Miskiewicz.