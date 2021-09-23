North For The Winter, a New Graphic Novel by Pixar's Bobby Podesta

Bobby Podesta is a Pixar animator since 1997, having worked on A Bug's Life, Toy Story 2 and 3, Monsters Inc, Finding Nemo, and Finding Dory, The Incredibles 1 and 2, Inside Out, Onward, and Soul, rising to Supervising Animator. He also pitched the series Mater's Tall Tales which he wrote for, is the voice of Bobby Roadtesta in an upcoming Cars-related TV show, and is credited at Pixar as their Streaming Director. He also previously created the web comic Six Foot Six Year Old which ran from 2003-2004. He is now working his debut middle-grade graphic novel North for the Winter, in which an 11-year-old girl must team up with the boy next door and his teenage sister to outsmart a hunter and dodge U.S. military planes, so they can return a flying reindeer to the North Pole to save Christmas before it's too late. Bobby was inspired by a Pixar co-worker to create an illustration-a-day for a year, The Winter Project, and the illustrations which were published online and shared in a show in Sacrament, which explored characters and environments from the book. And now North For The Winter has been bought by Calista Brill, Editorial Director of First Second to be published in 2024. Alison Wilgus will also edit and Bobby Podesta's agent Jennifer March Soloway at Andrea Brown Literary Agency negotiated the deal for world rights.

Andrea Brown Literary Agency has become a familiar name to Bleeding Cool, a mid-sized agency specializing in children's and adult literature, celebrating thousands of titles sold since their founding in August 1981. They are headquartered in Northern California and also have offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Orlando, and Denver. First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.