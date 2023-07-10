Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Universe, norwich

Norwich, Now Part of The DC Universe In Batman Incorporated

Until now, the only mention of Norwich in a DC comic book title is the knowledge that's where Jason Blood, The Demon, originally came from.

Until now, the only mention of Norwich in a DC comic book title is the knowledge that's where Jason Blood, The Demon, originally came from. Jason of Norwich was his name, before he was cursed with the demonic spirit of Etrigan. But tomorrow, in Batman Incorporated #10, jumping from Kangbashi District in China to Melbourne, Australia, the team end up in a terraced house in Norwich.

Where they encounter the previously thought-dead Welsh version of The Joker, Dai Laffin. Still alive and kicking, rather than pushing up the water-projecting daisies.

Why Norwich? It's not in Wales. It's on the directly opposite side of England to Wales. Wouldn't Newport do for that? Well just a thought, but Norwich is famously the home of top comedy character Alan Partridge, to the extent that they even erected a statue there in tribute to Steve Coogan's co-creation and the impact it has had on the town. Might it be the perfect town to attract a killer clown? Where he can listen to Mid Morning Matters on North Norfolk digital? That would be enough to drive anyone to madness… could this be his One Bad Day?

Batman Incorporated #10 by Ed Brisson and John Timms is published tomorrow from DC Comics.

BATMAN INCORPORATED #10 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Ed Brisson (A/CA) John Timms

The villains of Joker Incorporated continue to wreak havoc across the globe. Can Batman Incorporated stop them without betraying a promise to Batman? Joker continues to force their hand into a bloody, winnerless battle. With one member of Batman Incorporated dead and another on life support, the team is faced with a terrifying realization that Joker Incorporated may have outplayed them. Knight and Gray Wolf discover a startling secret about the Welsh madman Dai Laffyn that may help them turn the tide in this war–but at what cost?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 07/11/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!