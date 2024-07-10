Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Blood Hunt, hulk, union jack, wolverine

Nothing In Blood Hunt Matters Today- But Does That Matter? (Spoilers)

There are four Blood Hunt tie-ins published today, Avengers, Hulk, Union Jack The Ripper and Wolverine, divorced from the main thrust.

I have been surprised by some of the Blood Hunt tie-ins, such as Moon Knight, Strange Academy and Black Panther, that seem inextricably important to the main narrative of Blood Hunt in the main series, which may leave some readers perplexed without reading them. And then there are all four tie-ins published today, Avengers, Hulk, Union Jack The Ripper and Wolverine, that seem absolutely divorced from the main thrust of the storyline, and can be skipped over without missing a beat.

Not that it's devoid of continuity of course. Avengers flashes back to a time of… flashing.

It was a different time. Like, three thousand years ago. Wolverine gets jealous of slashing everyone else with blades.

Union Jack gets to do similar to a big bad vampire, but also gets the Wolverine treatment back again.

And Bruce Banner goes looking for the American dream in the Wild West. Or at least the staged version.

Now, the Avengers find a way to deal with vampires by bringing the sunlight to them… it looks like the Darkforce only goes so far up.

Bruce Banner gets distracted by a tale of immigration, crossing the US border illegally, many years ago.

And the dangers inherent to such a journey.

Wolverine deals with vampires the way he knows best.

By becoming one of them, after giving his healing factor a lot more to deal with than usual.

Union Jack suffers the same fate, though again, by another hand than his.

And Bruce Baner encounters a tale of America, steeped with irony, satire and parallels to, well, whatever you want to point it at, I guess.

Oh yes, and vampires as well.

There do seem to be plenty to go around…

AVENGERS #16

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240661

(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Joshua Cassara

BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN – BARON BLOOD STRIKES!

Captain America must battle a vampire-overrun Hydra! Will Cap's ragtag group of heroes be able to handle Baron Blood's army of vampires? And what about rescuing the hordes of civilian prisoners? PLUS: What's next for the Avengers Emergency Response team? Rated T+In Shops: Jul 10, 2024 SRP: $3.99

HULK BLOOD HUNT #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240677

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Danny Earls (CA) Joshua Cassara

WHAT LIES BENEATH!

Hulk and Banner's quest to save Charlie's soul leads them through the Old West town of OLD TUCSON, population of one… but the last man in town has a heck of a story to tell. Before the night ends, Hulk and Banner will learn that there's a lot more than meets the eye in Old Tucson, and that there's a lot more under the desert floor than either of them could have guessed. Don't miss this spine-chilling chapter of the BLOOD HUNT event! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 10, 2024 SRP: $4.99

WOLVERINE BLOOD HUNT #3

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240685

(W) Thomas Waltz (A) Juan Jose Ryp (CA) Ben Harvey

IN TOO DEEP! WOLVERINE and NIGHTGUARD have made it to the heart of the vampire base. But if they can fight through the aquatic AQUEOS VAMPIRES, what untold horrors await in the caverns above?! Tom Waltz's debut Marvel series continues as he and Juan José Ryp bring LOGAN on his long journey into darkness…against OLD FRIENDS and NEW ENEMIES! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 10, 2024 SRP: $3.99

UNION JACK THE RIPPER BLOOD HUNT #3

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240675

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Kev Walker (CA) Rod Reis

BLOOD BEGETS BLOOD!

UNION JACK's one-man war on vampires comes to a head! But what will he sacrifice to save his country?

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 10, 2024 SRP: $3.99

