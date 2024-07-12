Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, mark waid

Will Comic Shops Buy More Copies Of Absolute Power For A Dollar?

Will Comic Shops Buy More Copies Of Absolute Power For A Dollar? DC Comics makes an offer that... well, some will be able to refuse, I guess.

Article Summary DC Comics offers comic shops $25 bundles for Absolute Power series.

Discount allows comic shops to order more issues at half the usual cost.

Tiered promotions for multiple Absolute Power issues and one-shots.

Comic shops must match orders with other DC titles to qualify for deal.

I previously reported on DC Comics launching a new incentive programme to encourage comic book stores to order increased copies of the upcoming Absolute Power crossover event from Mark Waid and Dan Mora. In which comic book stores can order additional bundles of Absolute Power comics, $25 for 25, as long as they keep their standard orders up. Basically, they get additional copies of the comic for a dollar each, which is half or less than their usual discount. Which enables stores to aggressively discount, offer deals, or just test the ceiling for orders and maybe order more to match.

These incentives apply for the first issue of the Absolute Power limited series and prelude one-shot Absolute Power: Ground Zero, the first issues of tie-in series Absolute Power: Task Force VII and Absolute Power: Origins, and the first issues of the Absolute Power tie-in issues of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. In order to quality to buy 25 bundles of these issues, here are the order demands:

Absolute Power: Ground Zero #1 is matched with orders of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #25

Absolute Power #1 is matched with orders of Batman #146

Absolute Power: Task Force VII #1 is matched with orders of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #25

Absolute Power: Origins #1 is matched with orders of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #27

Superman #16 is matched with orders of Superman #14

Wonder Woman #11 is matched with orders of Wonder Woman #8

Batman #151 is matched with orders of Batman #146

But now they have added a few more.

Absolute Power: Task Force VII #2 is matched with Green Lantern #2.

Absolute Power: Task Force VII #3 is matched with Green Lantern #3.

Absolute Power: Task Force VII #4 is matched with Green Lantern #4.

Absolute Power #2 is matched with orders of Batman: Gotham By Gaslight – The Kryptonian Age #1

Absolute Power: Origins #2 is matched with orders of Suicide Squad: Dream Team #1

Will it work? That I can't tell you. Do let me know how retailers treat this "opportunity" to order more comics for less, in the field…

