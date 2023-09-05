Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: joker, wonder woman

Now The Joker Advertises Wonder Woman Comics (Spoilers)

What about a little DC Comics product placement from a company spokesman? Like the genocidal serial killer, The Joker?

Tom King and Daniel Sampere are coming to Wonder Woman with a new series launching in October. DC Comics have been pulling out all the stops on the promotions. But what about a little product placement from a company spokesman? Like the genocidal serial killer, The Joker?

Because sometimes all it takes is for someone to just try one out and see what you can find inside the pages. It can touch even the most nihilist of souls. As in The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #10 by Matthew Rosenberg and Carmine Di Giandomenico published by DC Comics today.

Although maybe you should have more patience with those around you who interrupt. Comics are great, but you should always keep your manners and be polite when reading them.

Talking of manners, we get to revisit The Joker's magical child, birthed courtesy of Zatanna, that drove Fox News so wild a few months ago. saying "Readers may be tempted to think this is part of DC's attempt to do some woke, LGBTQ-inclusive storytelling with The Joker being a transgender man undergoing a typical pregnancy" and that the Joker "becomes pregnant by some unnatural curse and gives birth in a vomit-inducing way, literally." And, again, courtesy of Matthew Rosenberg and Francesco Francavilla. Well, I suppose, that was a way to promote and advertise comic books as well…

JOKER THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #10 CVR A CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico, Francesco Francavilla (CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

What are dark, red, and not safe for anyone? The streets of Gotham as the battle of The Jokers begins. The good news for the people of Gotham is that someone is going to finally put an end to The Joker's reign of terror. The bad news is that person will also be The Joker! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 9/5/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!