Nubia Coronation Special #1 Preview: The Big Day Approaches

It's nice to get invited to a fancy event like the Nubia Coronation Special #1, but do you usually have to pay six bucks to get into these things? We know inflation is pretty bad lately, but are the Amazons really so hard up for cash? Thanks a lot, oe Biden! Check out the preview below.

NUBIA CORONATION SPECIAL #1

DC Comics

0322DC051

0322DC052 – Nubia Coronation Special #1 Joshua Sway Swaby Cover – $6.99

(W) Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala (A) Various (CA) David Mack

Art by Marguerite Sauvage, Darryl Banks, Jill Thompson, Alitha Martinez, Nikolas Draper-Ivey, Becky Cloonan and More After the events of Trial of the Amazons, a new era for these warriors has dawned. Amazons from around the world have come to Themyscira to witness history and the crowning of their new leader. She stood between Man's World and the dangers of Doom's Doorway for centuries; when she was called upon to serve her people, she stood strong and clear-eyed, unafraid to look certain death in the face; she has united peoples on the brink of war… All hail Queen Nubia, champion of the three tribes! Join us for an awe-inspiring special celebrating the mysterious past, thrilling present, and promising future of the character. And for the first time, Nubia's origin will be revealed! You won't want to miss this moment in Wonder Woman history that is certain to influence stories for years to come!

In Shops: 5/3/2022

SRP: $5.99

