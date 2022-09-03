Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #4 Preview: WIth Special Guest Star Venom

Nubia discovers the first actual real-life useful application of a pole vault while rushing to locate an antidote in this preview of Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #4. Check out the preview below.

NUBIA: QUEEN OF THE AMAZONS #4

DC Comics

0722DC179

0722DC180 – Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #4 Joelle Jones Cover – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Williams (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Khary Randolph

It's Zillah versus Nubia for the power of Sekhmet! Once upon a time they were allies, but now they have been driven apart by a vindictive goddess. Can these women find peace and understanding in time to realize the real danger in front of them? Or is this the end of Nubia's reign for good? Find out in the final issue of our mini-series!

In Shops: 9/6/2022

SRP: $3.99

