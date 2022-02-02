Numbered Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron Lithograph Hits Auction

The animated feature Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron was released in 2002. A noted visual stunner, this film from Dreamworks was a standout due to its more realistic depiction of animals compared to other animated films of the time. Instead of depicting the animals as talking creatures, filmmakers Kelly Asbury and Lorna Cook along with screenwriter John Fusco chose to depict them communicating in nonverbal ways. The legacy of Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron continues with new content including the 2017 Netflix TC series Spirit Riding Free and the part sequel, part spinoff film Spirit Untamed. Fans of this animated feature can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on a lithograph from the film, straight out of the Ellenshaw Family Archives.

Heritage also provided a photograph of this limited edition lithograph so you can see what it will look like when brought home.

This item will also come with a Certificate of Authenticity from the production of Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron which can be previewed right here.

Now, let's take a look at the listing.

A wild stallion is captured by humans and slowly loses the will to resist training, yet, throughout his struggles for freedom, the stallion refuses to let go of the hope of one day returning home to his herd. Presented is a 20" x 10.5" limited edition lithograph #2189/5400. The print is matted to 24.5" x 15.5" and comes with a certificate of authenticity. The litho was a gift to members of the Visual Effects Society and was given to Lynda Ellenshaw. Lynda is a noted visual effects producer and happens to be the daughter of Disney Legend Peter Ellenshaw. Her credits include Snow White and the Huntsman and The Haunted Mansion just to name two of her over 35 film credits. She is credited as Lynda Lemon, Lynda Ellenshaw and Lynda Ellenshaw-Thompson.

Heritage Auctions notes that this limited edition, numbered lithograph comes in the original packaging which was only opened for inspection. They mark it as "Excellent" condition.

This item is now up for bid! You can visit Heritage Auctions' listing by clicking this link. Good look to all staking their claim for this Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron limited edition lithograph.