NYCC: Cyclops Gets His Own Series But Loses His Visor In The Mountains

The Marvel X-Men panel at New York Comic Con, has seen the announcement of many new series, and revivals, launching out of the back of the X-Men Age Of Revelation event as part of the new Shadows Of Tomorrow publishing plan. And including a new limited series Cyclops #1 by Alex Paknadel and Roge Antonio. We knew it was coming, we just didn't know what, who and where. And it seems that this is a Scott Summers, lost in the mountains, without his visor or any handy source of ruby quartz to keep his optic blasts in check. Oh, and he's being hunted by Reavers. What could possibly go wrong?

Cyclops #1

New Limited Series, On Sale February 2026

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by ROGE ANTONIO

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

THE ONE-EYED X-MAN UNLEASHED! Scott Summers is a mutant who is always in near-total control of his powers and his emotions. But what happens when he's separated from the X-Men, lost in a mountain wilderness without the visor that keeps his devastating powers in check? And will he be able to stay alive when Donald Pierce and his cyborgs, the Reavers, are hunting him? It's a tale of the X-Men's leader at his most savage core!

AGE OF REVELATION, the new status quo that takes the Marvel Universe 10 years into the future, kicked off last week and takes over the X-Men line through December. In its aftermath, the X-Men are now armed with knowledge to prevent one of the darkest futures in Marvel Comics history. It's time to embrace bold action, strengthen alliances, and empower the next generation! United, the X-Men will alter mutantkind's fate and ensure their dream isn't darkened by the SHADOWS OF TOMORROW!

