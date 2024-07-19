Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: nyx, x-men

NYX #1 Preview: Neon Nights and Mutant Rights

Marvel's NYX #1 hits stores this week, showcasing mutant life in the gritty streets of New York City. Can Ms. Marvel and her fellow mutants navigate this brave new world?

THIS IS NYX! This isn't a book about X-Men. This is a book about mutants living past the end of their world and into a new beginning. This is MS. MARVEL embracing her mutant life in the neon streets of the Lower East Side. This is ANOLE trying to keep his head above water. This is WOLVERINE in the shadows of Bushwick, protecting her own. This is PRODIGY writing history as it happens – and SOPHIE CUCKOO finding her own way. The news reports are bleak. The streets feel dangerous. There's something lurking underground. Evil coming from every direction. But they're determined to make it. This is mutant community. This is mutant pride. This is NYX.

NYX #1

by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing & Francesco Mortarino, cover by Sara Pichelli

THIS IS NYX! This isn't a book about X-Men. This is a book about mutants living past the end of their world and into a new beginning. This is MS. MARVEL embracing her mutant life in the neon streets of the Lower East Side. This is ANOLE trying to keep his head above water. This is WOLVERINE in the shadows of Bushwick, protecting her own. This is PRODIGY writing history as it happens – and SOPHIE CUCKOO finding her own way. The news reports are bleak. The streets feel dangerous. There's something lurking underground. Evil coming from every direction. But they're determined to make it. This is mutant community. This is mutant pride. This is NYX.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.06"D | 3 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jul 24, 2024 | 40 Pages | 75960620918700111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620918700116?width=180 – NYX #1 PABLO VILLALOBOS VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620918700117?width=180 – NYX #1 ARTGERM VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620918700118?width=180 – NYX #1 RICKIE YAGAWA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620918700121?width=180 – NYX #1 PABLO VILLALOBOS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620918700131?width=180 – NYX #1 ARTGERM VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620918700141?width=180 – NYX #1 LOGO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620918700151?width=180 – NYX #1 ROGE ANTONIO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620918700161?width=180 – NYX #1 TODD NAUCK WINDOWSHADES VARIANT – $4.99 US

