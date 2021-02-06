Obscure Comics: General Mills Presents Batman V Superman #4

Who Wants Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Cereal Comics? Well, Finding Them All Wasn't Easy.

DC Comics and Warner Brothers partnership with General Mills was a tried and true formula by the time the Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice cereal comics were released. The Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice comic book elements, as touched upon in the past, had a consistent element that the General Mills comics lacked, ease of collectibility. General Mills had five kinds of cereal that contained the comics: Honey Nut Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puff's, Trix, and Golden Grahams. So spread among the boxes put out in February / March of 2016, there was one of four comic books included in the specially marked boxes, sealed outside the main bag for the cereal (also sealed) in a sealed box ("Freshness sealed" as the cereal companies once said).

Now, if someone wanted the comics, you had to make sure to only pick up the marked boxes that said they had the comics inside, buy a box of the cereal, go home, open it up and see which comic you got. All four comics were packaged randomly in the five types of cereal, making this a blind bag buy designed to annoy any collector or completest, and of course, sell more cereal. No one looking to collect all four comics could easily figure out which comic was in each box, and no one type of cereal had it marked which comics they had, and it seems each type carried the possibility of getting any one of the four comics inside. Putting together a complete collection was potentially an expensive venture, which left many collectors frustrated and with a lot of cereal left to eat.