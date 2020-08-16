Oggy and the Cockroaches Comes to Comics at American Mythology

Oggy and the Cockroaches… well, ahem, "Oggy et les Cafards" is a French animated series that stars a cat named Oggy who is perpetually bothered by his roomates/infestation, the cockroaches who are all named after the Ramones: Dee Dee, Joey, and Marky. The series, originally produced by Xiliam, has had some crossover success in America, where in airs on Netflix as well as its own dedicated YouTube channel, where the series has over ten million subscribers. Now, American Mythology, the company that produces Zorro, Underdog, Casper, and Edgar Rice Burroughs content hopes to bring some of that success into the printed medium with their Oggy and the Cockroaches series. Written by a trio of Three Stooges writer S. A. Check, Sesame Street screenwriter Jordan Gershowitz, and new writer Anthony Zicari, the Oggy comic is drawn by Dean Rankine. American Mythology is currently running a Kickstarter to fund the series' first trade paperback and a new one-shot set to debut in 2021.

Barlow Jones, the Marketing Manager for American Mythology who has a name that is just begging for him to write horror novels, had this to say about the Oggy and the Cockroaches comic series and Kickstarter:

"Oggy and the Cockroaches is classic animated entertainment at its very best. We were ecstatic to work with the creators of the animated series to bring these loved characters to life in their very own comic book series. Fans of the series will be glad to know we've stacked the comics with original stories from some of our favorite funnymen writers and awesome artists, giving viewers of the cartoons even more reasons to pick up the comics. With this Kickstarter, we're bringing everything we've done with the comics into one must have collectible to give fans an all-Oggy treasure for years to come. Let's give 2020 the send off it deserves with this special Oggy and the Cockroaches graphic novel edition and the brand new Oggy New Year one shot!"

Oggy and the Cockroaches shows the company moving into new licenses, but this isn't the company's first foray into kids comics. American Mythology have been bringing classic cartoons back to life in comics form, and even live action comedy with their Laurel and Hardy series. Comics remains the art form where fans of both classic and modern content can always hold out hope for more stories.