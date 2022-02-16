Oh No They're Doing Romulus Again – Krakoan X-Men Comics Today

Yup, X Lives Of Wolverine is doing Romulus again. As part of a desire to dig up the most loathed parts of X-Men continuity, that Wolverine was descended from wolves or something. Homo lupus. And Romulus was the big daddy of them all, who attacked Wolverine and his pregnant partner and ended up taking his child Daken from her corpse.

Though it later turned out to be The Winter Soldier who had laid the fatal blow.

But now it seems to be Romulus' turn again, possessed by the present day Omega Red, travelling back through time just as Wolverine is doing, firts trying to wipe out Professor Xavier's existence, then messing with Wolverine's timeline to stop him from stopping Omega Red.

With the timeline in flux as a result.

It;s so much easier for Logan in the new X-Men Unlimited Infinity #20 comic from Declan Shalvey. Something linear, chasing after AIM.

With some good friends in tow.

And none of them being possessed by Omega Red. In X-Men #9, the other Wolverine, Laura Kinney is showing some more symptoms of the resurrection protocol.

We have seen mutants return with different tastes, different thoughts, even enhanced powers. With this Wolverine losing her swimming prowess.

Whereas the original Wolverine is all down for swimming in blood. It's a much more pleasant tone in Marvel's Voices: Legacy, one of the classic X-Men characters fulfils her role on Krakoa.

While Negasonic Teenage Warhead has her own recruitment policy for future X-Men.

Though they appear to be exclusively X-Women. And at least sees her catch up with her portrayal in Deadpool 2.

As for resurrection protocols, and who knows about mutants coming back from the dead, it looks like journalist Ben Urich is no longer a problem, but he did name the next launching X-Men comic book, which is nice of him.

And it's not like the Immortal X-Men are immortal in every parallel dimension, such as the one that the Hulk is currently visiting…

Children of the atom indeed…

MARVELS VOICES LEGACY #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC211025

(W) Cody Ziglar, Various (A) Various (CA) ChrisCross

WE'VE DONE IT AGAIN! ANOTHER STAR-PACKED VOICES SPECIAL GRACES THE STANDS FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH!

Stormbreaker Natacha Bustos makes her writing debut with a gorgeous tale of Wakanda! Superstar novelist Victor LaValle writes Moon Girl like you've never seen her before! Jessica Jones and Cloak & Dagger TV writer J. Holtham explores the legacy of Sam Wilson, Captain America! Amazing Spider-Man scribe Cody Ziglar visits Marvel's black heroes through the ages in a celebration highlighting Luke Cage's 50th Anniversary! And there's so much more to come, including an incredible lineup of new and established artists. Marvel's Voices is the program for every fan – don't let this one pass you by!

Rated T+In Shops: Feb 16, 2022 SRP: $5.99 X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #3

MARVEL COMICS

DEC210863

(W) Ben Percy (A) Joshua Cassara (CA) Adam Kubert

LOST MISSIONS OF THE MAN CALLED LOGAN! WEEK 5 – This time-shredding adventure of WOLVERINE sheds new light on eras of his life you thought you knew, and ones you never knew existed! Hang on for a ride from the early 1900s to missions with Department H and beyond. A peek into the past that will define the future…but only if he can stop OMEGA RED! Parental Advisory In Shops: Feb 16, 2022 SRP: $4.99 X-MEN #8

MARVEL COMICS

DEC210979

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Javier Pina (CA) Pepe Larraz

M.O.D.O.K. TAKES AIM AT THE X-MEN! The X-Men have faced a lot of foes in the past… but few have had a face as big as this one. DARE THEY FACE M.O.D.O.K.? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 16, 2022 SRP: $3.99 HULK #4

MARVEL COMICS

DEC210997

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Ottley

"SMASHSTRONAUT" part 4 of 6! As the mystery behind the Hulk's shocking new status quo deepens, Banner has piloted the Starship Hulk to an alternate Earth – one where Thunderbolt Ross is president, and he has an army of gamma-powered monsters under his command. Get ready for a surprise-filled, all-out brawl that only the insane minds of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley can bring you! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 16, 2022 SRP: $3.99 X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #22

Published: February 14, 2022

Declan Shalvey returns to this anthology series to continue the tale he and Jonathan Hickman began in "Latitude"! Wolverine swore he would rescue the mutant that A.I.M. kidnapped from the S.W.O.R.D. station… and he's finally got the info he needs to make good on that promise in "Longitude" Part One!