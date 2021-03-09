Old Dead Eyes Is Back From Gerry Duggan and John McCrea

Looks like Dead Eyes from Gerry Duggan and John McCrea is back. After legal issues, the formerly-titled crime drama Dead Rabbit from Image Comics was renamed and republished last year in late 2019, just before the pandemic and lockdown hit, which saw subsequently solicited issues cancelled.

Well, courtesy of Amazon comes the listing for a second collection of Dead Eyes, with issue 5 to 8, for the end of 2021. Which suggests that Image Comics will be publishing those titles between then and now… worth keeping an eye out in June's upcoming solicitations?

The hit crime/comedy series from writer GERRY DUGGAN (ANALOG, Deadpool) and artist JOHN McCREA(Hitman) continues! Years ago, someone snatched a bunch of priceless paintings from a famous Boston museum. They've never turned up and our man, Dead Eyes sniffs money for the taking — and he's willing to steal from the mob to get it! Meanwhile, his recent antics have run afoul of the law, and the cops form a task force to trap (or kill!) the masked criminal. Collects DEAD EYES #5-9

DEAD EYES #5

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) John McCrea

NEW STORY ARC

"THE EMPTY FRAMES," Part One

Years ago, someone snatched a bunch of priceless paintings from a famous Boston museum. They never turned up, and our man Dead Eyes sniffs money for the taking-and he's willing to steal from the mob to get it! Meanwhile, his recent antics have run afoul of the law, and the cops form a task force to trap (or kill!) the masked criminal.

In Shops: May 06, 2020 SRP: $3.99

DEAD EYES #6

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) John McCrea

"THE EMPTY FRAMES," Part Two

Intrigue, crime, romance, and a violent trip down memory lane to Dead Eyes' glory days. That's right…'90s Boston. It's gonna be a wicked pissah.

In Shops: Jun 03, 2020 SRP: $3.99